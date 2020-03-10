Snap Quarterly Revenue by Region: Q1 2015 – Q4 2019

More Actionable Insights

The above graph representing Snap quarterly revenue by region, starting from fiscal Q1 2015 to the recently completed quarter. Snap’s total quarterly revenue in Q4 2019 reached an all-time high of $560.9 million, with a strong 43.9% YoY growth. Interestingly, over 63% of that came from the company’s largest market – North America. In Q4 2019, the social media company reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue of $354.3 million from the North America region, showing a 44% YoY growth.

Region Worldwide Source Snap Inc. Financial Reports, SEC Filings Graph ID 677 Note Snap Inc. fiscal year starts from January 1st

Snap revenue from Europe in Q4 2019 also reached an all-time high of $96.9 million, with an appreciable 54.5% YoY growth.

Snap quarterly revenue from the Rest of World crossed $100 million mark for the first time in Q4 2019, totalling $109.7 million. The company says, no individual country exceeded 10% of its total revenue for any period presented.

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. (formally known as Snapchat Inc.) is an American camera company, founded on September 26, 2011, by Reggie Brown, Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy.

In the Spring of 2011, Reggie Brown came up with the idea of a disappearing-image messaging app called Picaboo (now known as Snapchat). However, due to the equity distribution issue, Brown later left the company.

In September 2011, the Snapchat app finally went live on the iOS App Store. On October 28, 2012, the company reported over 1 billion snaps being shared on Snapchat app – with over 20 million unique moments shared every day. While on October 29, 2012, the app was made available in the Google Play store for all Android devices.

On September 26, 2016, the name of the company changed from Snapchat Inc. to Snap Inc.

In March 2017, Snap Inc. completed its initial public offerings (IPO), at a price of $17 per share.

