Snap Revenue vs Net Income by Quarter

The below graph represents the quarterly distribution of Snap Inc. revenue and net income, starting from fiscal Q1 2016 to the recently completed quarter. In Q4 2019, the social media company reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue of $560.89 million, with a net loss of $240.7 million.

NoteSnap Inc. fiscal year starts from January 1st

It was Q3 2016 when the quarterly revenue of Snap Inc crossed $100 million mark for the first time. The company reported a whopping 666% YoY growth in its revenue, amounting to $128.2 million. Despite that, the total net loss clocked over $124 million during the third quarter.

Snap reported its highest-ever net loss of $2,208.8 million in Q1 2017, despite having 285.7% YoY growth in its quarterly revenue, totalling $149.65 million.

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. (formally known as Snapchat Inc.) is an American camera company, founded on September 26, 2011, by Reggie Brown, Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy.

In the Spring of 2011, Reggie Brown came up with the idea of a disappearing-image messaging app called Picaboo (now known as Snapchat). However, due to the equity distribution issue, Brown later left the company.

In September 2011, the Snapchat app finally went live on the iOS App Store. On October 28, 2012, the company reported over 1 billion snaps being shared on Snapchat app – with over 20 million unique moments shared every day. While on October 29, 2012, the app was made available in the Google Play store for all Android devices.

On September 26, 2016, the name of the company changed from Snapchat Inc. to Snap Inc.

In March 2017, Snap Inc. completed its initial public offerings (IPO), at a price of $17 per share.

