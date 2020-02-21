Top 10 Most-Followed Instagram Accounts 2020

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the top 10 most followed Instagram accounts in 2020. Instagram’s own brand account (@instagram) is the most-followed account on the photo and video sharing app, with 334.21 million followers.

One must note that the followers count of each Instagram influencer has been increasing by each passing day.

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest football players of all time, is the most followed person on Instagram, with over 204.4 million followers as of February 2020.

In 2018, Selena Gomez, the most popular actress and musician in US, was leading the list of Instagram most followed people, with over 142 million followers. Now as of February 2020, she has approximately 168.88 million followers on the platform.

With over 175.6 million followers, Ariana Grande becomes the most followed woman on Instagram in 2020.

