Number of Gmail MAUs Globally

The below graph represents the number of Gmail monthly active users globally. Currently, over 1.5 billion people around the world are using Gmail on a monthly basis.

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the number of Gmail monthly active users globally. Currently, over 1.5 billion people around the world are using Gmail on a monthly basis.

RegionWorldwide
SourceGmail, Google Blog
Graph ID652

In April 2004, the number of Gmail MAUs surpassed 500 million for the first time since launch.

In February 2016, Google achieved a big milestone as the Gmail global users surpassed 1 billion, which increased to 1.2 billion in July 2017.

In October 2018, Gmail MAUs count reached an all-time high of 1.5 billion, worldwide.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.

Explore More Graphs

GraphFarm

Worldwide Email Client Market Share by Year

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the world's top 10 email...
Read more
GraphFarm

Top 10 Email Clients Market Share, by Month

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the world's top 10 email...
Read more
GraphFarm

Number of PayPal Employees Worldwide, by Year

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the total number of PayPal...
Read more
GraphFarm

PayPal Total Operating Expenses by Year

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the PayPal total operating expenses...
Read more
GraphFarm

PayPal Payment Transactions by Year: Volume vs Value

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the volume and value of...
Read more
GraphFarm

PayPal Annual Operating Expenses by Type

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents PayPal annual operating expenses by...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.