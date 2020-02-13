Number of Gmail MAUs Globally

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the number of Gmail monthly active users globally. Currently, over 1.5 billion people around the world are using Gmail on a monthly basis.

Region Worldwide Source Gmail, Google Blog Graph ID 652

In April 2004, the number of Gmail MAUs surpassed 500 million for the first time since launch.

In February 2016, Google achieved a big milestone as the Gmail global users surpassed 1 billion, which increased to 1.2 billion in July 2017.

In October 2018, Gmail MAUs count reached an all-time high of 1.5 billion, worldwide.

