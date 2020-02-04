Paytm Payments Bank Revenue and Net Income, by Year

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the annual revenue and net income of Paytm Payments Bank, starting from fiscal 2017 to the most recently completed year. Fiscal 2019 was the first time when Paytm Payments Bank turned profitable since its inception in August 2016. The company reported its highest-ever annual revenue of Rs 1,500 crore, with a whopping 107.8% YoY increase. The company’s net profit in FY19 was Rs 20 crore.

Region India Source Tofler, One97 Communications Graph ID 639 Note India fiscal year starts from April 1st

