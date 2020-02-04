One97 Communications Consolidated Revenue and Net Income, by Year

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the yearly consolidated revenue and net income of One97 Communications Ltd. The Paytm’s parent company’s total revenue on consolidated basis increased 8% YoY to Rs 3,579.67 crores in FY 2019 from Rs 3,309.61 crores in FY 2018. However, the net loss also surged from just Rs 1,604.34 crore to a whopping Rs 4,217.2 crore during the same period.

Region India Source Tofler Graph ID 636 Note India fiscal year starts from April 1st

