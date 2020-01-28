BriefTechnology

Google, Microsoft Buying Your Sensitive Personal Data From Avast Antivirus!

By Khushi Rebekah
65
0

Must Read

BriefKhushi Rebekah - 0

The Hacking Of Jeff Bezos’ Phone: Facebook Blames Apple!

Hacking someone's phone through some malicious app or by injecting some code is nothing new. But when...
Read more
BriefKhushi Rebekah - 0

Amazon India Food Delivery Business: An Emerging Threat for Swiggy and Zomato?

After establishing its prowess in one-day delivery and two-hour delivery, Amazon India is looking to expand into...
Read more
BriefNeeraj M - 0

Google Drones Will Make Delivery Industry Undergo A Radical Shift from 2017

Google is set to bring another disruptive change to the way people receive products these days. According to Reuters...
Read more
Khushi Rebekahhttp://dazeinfo.com

Your antivirus software may or may not protect you as much as you’d expect, but they are slowly becoming a threat to your privacy for sure. A recent investigative report by Motherboard and PCMag has blown the cover on Avast’s unethical data harvesting practices.

The report reveals that a subsidiary of the company, Jumpshot, sells extensive data packages to various clients including Google, Microsoft, IBM, Pepsi, Home Depot, and more.

The data is collected from devices that have the Avast Antivirus program and related services installed in them, including the Avast Secure Browser. This data is highly specific, including one’s browser searches, website visits, map locations, the specific time stamp of visit, and even one’s activities on adult websites, sometimes including the specific keywords they searched for and the videos they watched.

Advertisements

The raw data is then sold to companies for high prices on contract basis in “packages”. Jumpshot seems to provide several packages consisting of different kinds and combinations of data to suit their client’s needs. One such package that caught the attention of the investigators is the All Clicks Feed.

The All Clicks Feed is a package that gives the client a list of all the clicks made by users on a given domain, e.g., Amazon.com. Along with a list of clicks on a website, the inferred age and gender of each individual are provided, along with all the URLs they visited on said domain.

Opting into the Jumpshot Panel

While the collection of such vast user data is a cause for concern in and of itself, Avast claims to have done things according to protocol. And on the surface, it might even seem true.

Avast claims that users have always been free to disable data sharing, or “opt-out” of it, so to speak. However, this claim must be taken with a grain of salt as it seems many users weren’t aware of their data being collected to such a degree in the first place.

When questioned, Avast also added that the permission to collect data has explicitly been obtained from all new users as of July 2019, where they are given a slightly more transparent picture of the matter, based on which they can then revoke or grant permission for their data to be collected. Avast also claims that all older users are also being notified about the permissions and has quoted February 2020 as the deadline for the completion of this process.

Advertisements

Despite these claims, when users of the antivirus were approached by PCMag regarding the same, many were unaware of such a thing happening and couldn’t recall being asked for permission for any sort of data collection.

The investigators, however, did get asked for permission for their data’s collection. However, on reading the privacy policy, it was found that the information regarding this particular permission was vague and lacked details about the duration of data storage and failed to outline a clear purpose.

De-identified data: a hoax?

When one grants Avast permission to track their activity, a unique device id is generated for that particular device. All data collected from that device is then stored under that device’s id in the database and Avast provides the data to Jumpshot after redacting Personal Identification Data (PII).

Here is another loophole in Avast’s adherence to protocol. While the data provided from Avast’s end is anonymous, this anonymity is only superficial, as the identity of the user can be found out through cross-referencing other databases. This is possible due to the high specificity of the data, as mentioned above.

Thus, de-identified data, in the end, doesn’t do much to protect the user’s privacy.

Avast was caught in a similar scandal not too long ago, due to its browser extension. A report in December 2019 criticized it for collecting more data than necessary from a user’s online activities. Many browsers took down the extension from their stores soon after the incident, including Chrome Web Browser.

Avast is a Czech cybersecurity firm with an estimated 435 million users worldwide. Out of these, it is believed that around 100 million were affected by Avast’s data harvesting scheme. To make matters worse, Avast seems to maintain a lukewarm stance on the issue, despite the large-scale breach of user trust.

Incidents of collecting and selling data by large cybersecurity and tech firms have become a burning issue in recent times and have come to be criticized by politicians, advocates for human rights, and citizens alike. Data privacy is considered to be a fundamental right by many jurisdictions, including the EU.

Previous articleWhich Countries Have the Biggest Share in the Global Gaming Market?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefKhushi Rebekah - 0

Google, Microsoft Buying Your Sensitive Personal Data From Avast Antivirus!

Your antivirus software may or may not protect you as much as you’d expect, but they are...
Read more
Brief

Which Countries Have the Biggest Share in the Global Gaming Market?

Aarzu Khan - 0
The global gaming market is expected to rise from $152 billion in 2019 to $196 billion by 2022. Undoubtedly, gaming has become...
Read more
Brief

The Hacking Of Jeff Bezos’ Phone: Facebook Blames Apple!

Khushi Rebekah - 0
Hacking someone's phone through some malicious app or by injecting some code is nothing new. But when the matter belongs to one...
Read more
Brief

Amazon India Food Delivery Business: An Emerging Threat for Swiggy and Zomato?

Khushi Rebekah - 0
After establishing its prowess in one-day delivery and two-hour delivery, Amazon India is looking to expand into the domains of food delivery....
Read more
Brief

India the 3rd Worst Economically Affected Nation by Internet Shutdowns in 2019: Report

Khushi Rebekah - 0
2019 saw an increasing awareness about internet shutdowns in the Indian population due to unprecedented first-hand experience with the phenomenon, especially in...
Read more
Brief

Amazon and Flipkart Under The Lens Of Indian Authorities For Competition Squashing Activities!

Khushi Rebekah - 0
The ongoing tug of war between Offline and Online retailers in India seems to be far from over. On Monday, the Competition...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Social Media

YouTube Should Have Bid Adieu To Dislike Button Much Earlier?

Ambika Choudhary - 0
Online video sharing platform YouTube can be a ruthless place for content creators targeted by 'dislike mobs'. And the site owners totally understand that...
Read more

Facebook Has Pulled Off A Masterstroke By Integrating Its ‘Family Of Apps’?

Social Media Ambika Choudhary - 0
It’s indeed hard to believe that ONE man sitting at Menlo Park, oversees how nearly a third of the world’s population interacts with each...

Facebook’s Crunch Conquest: By Relying Largely On The US Market, Is Facebook Running a Risk?

DI Prime Divya Nayak - 0
Two billion! That's Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) for you - Right when you thought that this social-media giant has already connected the entire world, it's...

More Articles Like This

Which Countries Have the Biggest Share in the Global Gaming Market?

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
The global gaming market is expected to rise from $152 billion in 2019 to $196 billion by 2022. Undoubtedly, gaming has become...
Read more

The Hacking Of Jeff Bezos’ Phone: Facebook Blames Apple!

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
Hacking someone's phone through some malicious app or by injecting some code is nothing new. But when the matter belongs to one...
Read more

Amazon India Food Delivery Business: An Emerging Threat for Swiggy and Zomato?

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
After establishing its prowess in one-day delivery and two-hour delivery, Amazon India is looking to expand into the domains of food delivery....
Read more

India the 3rd Worst Economically Affected Nation by Internet Shutdowns in 2019: Report

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
2019 saw an increasing awareness about internet shutdowns in the Indian population due to unprecedented first-hand experience with the phenomenon, especially in...
Read more

Amazon and Flipkart Under The Lens Of Indian Authorities For Competition Squashing Activities!

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
The ongoing tug of war between Offline and Online retailers in India seems to be far from over. On Monday, the Competition...
Read more

Constant Internet Suspensions In India Affecting Online Transactions and Economy Adversely

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
In the wake of the highly controversial and prejudiced Citizenship Amendment Act and other related legal developments such as the NRC, IT...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.