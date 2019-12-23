Infosys Net Profit by Quarter: From FY Q1 1996 to Q2 2020

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Infosys net profit by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 1996 to the most recent quarter. In fiscal Q2 2020, Infosys posted a net profit of $572 million, with a 1.6% YoY decline. When compared to the previous quarter, the company recorded a 4.76% growth in its second-quarter net profit.

Infosys Net Income by Quarter: History

Region Worldwide Source Infosys Limited Quarterly Reports Graph ID 590 Note Infosys Fiscal Year: April 1st – March 31st

In FY Q3 2018, ended December 31, 2017, the Indian IT company reported its highest-ever net profit of $796 million, with an appreciable 45.5% YoY and 37.7% QoQ growth.

One must note that fiscal Q4 1999 (Jan-March) was the only quarter in the history of Infosys when the company reported a net loss of $3.07 million ($3,070,739 to be precise).

Fiscal Q3 2005 was the first time when the quarterly net profit of Infosys surpassed $100 million milestone, with 58.8% YoY growth. In just two years, the company doubled its net profit, amounting to $218 million.

In fiscal Q2 2015, ended September 30th, 2014, Infosys quarterly net income surpassed $511 million for the first time, with an impressive 33.4% YoY and 6.02% QoQ growth.

About Infosys Limited: Additional Information

Infosys Limited (NSE: INFY) is an Indian multinational IT company, headquartered in Bengaluru, India. The company provides business consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation digital services.

On July 7, 1981, Infosys was co-founded by seven engineers – N.R. Narayana Murthy, Nandan Nilekani, S. Gopalakrishnan, S. D. Shibulal, K. Dinesh, N. S. Raghavan and Ashok Arora.

In February 1993, Infosys went for its initial public offerings (IPO) with an offer price of ₹95 per share and got listed on stock exchanges in India in June 1993. In 1999, Infosys became the first IT Company from India to be listed on NASDAQ. The company has its primary listings on the BSE Ltd. and National Stock Exchange of India Limited. The company’s American Depositary Shares (ADS) representing equity shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Started from an initial capital of $250, Infosys has grown to become a $49.16 billion company in terms of market capitalization. It is also listed on Forbes Asia’s 200 Best Over A Billion 2019, with annual revenue of $11.8 billion.

