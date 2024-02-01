A Big Blow to Paytm: RBI Restricts All Banking Services on Paytm Payments Bank

In a significant blow to Paytm, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has initiated stringent restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL), preventing it from providing any banking services to customers after February 29, 2024. This regulatory move, considered one of the harshest measures in recent times, comes in response to major compliance issues detected by the RBI.

Under Section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the action against Paytm underscores the RBI’s commitment to upholding compliance standards in the financial sector.

RBI’s Directives to Paytm Payments Bank: An In-depth Look

In a significant move, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued explicit directives to Paytm Payments Bank, outlining measures that will reshape its operational landscape. The key points of the directives, effective February 29, 2024, are as follows:

Cessation of Deposits and Credit Transactions: No further deposits, credit transactions, or top-ups will be permitted in any customer accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, FASTags, NCMC cards, etc. Exceptions include interest, cashbacks, or refunds, which may be credited at any time. Withdrawal and Utilization of Balances: Customers are allowed to withdraw or utilize balances from their accounts, without restrictions, up to their available balance. These accounts include savings bank accounts, current accounts, prepaid instruments, FASTags, National Common Mobility Cards, etc. Restrictions on Banking Services: No additional banking services, except for withdrawals, are to be provided. This includes fund transfers (such as AEPS, IMPS, etc.), BBPOU, and UPI facility. Termination of Nodal Accounts: The Nodal Accounts of One97 Communications Ltd and Paytm Payments Services Ltd. are mandated to be terminated at the earliest, no later than February 29, 2024. Pipeline Transactions and Settlement: Settlement of all pipeline transactions and nodal accounts, initiated on or before February 29, 2024, must be completed by March 15, 2024. No further transactions will be permitted thereafter.

“The comprehensive system audit report and subsequent compliance validation report of the external auditors revealed persistent non-compliances and continued material supervisory concerns in the bank, warranting further supervisory action,” the RBI said.

RBI Scrutiny on Paytm Continues

It is important to note that this is not the first time when RBI has taken regulatory action against Paytm. On March 11, 2022, under the same section, 35 A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the RBI directed Paytm to halt onboarding new customers.

In October 2023, RBI imposed a fine of ₹5.39 crore on Paytm Payments Bank due to non-compliance with RBI’s stringent guidelines, particularly in the domains of Know Your Customer (KYC) norms and cybersecurity protocols.

However, the recent restriction on Paytm Payments Bank’s banking services, effective February 29, 2024, has sent shockwaves not only through the corridors of Paytm but also across the entire Indian financial sector.

Paytm stock, which closed at Rs 761 on the BSE on January 31, is expected to fall sharply when the market opens the next day, on February 1, 2024.

Strategic Decisions

December 2023 proved to be a transformative month for Paytm, marked by strategic decisions, financial disclosures, and organizational adjustments. The prominent fintech player announced the downsizing of its buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) business, “Paytm Postpaid,” adopting a cautious stance toward small-ticket loans.

In another noteworthy move in December month, Paytm laid off more than 1,000 employees at multiple units, representing around 10% of its total workforce.

One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, recently unveiled its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, concluding on December 31, 2023. Interestingly, Paytm’s revenue from operations increased an impressive 38% YoY to Rs 2,850.5 crore, while net loss shrank 43% YoY to Rs 221.7 crore in Q3 FY24.

Given the regulatory challenges and strategic shifts, the question now looms: Can Paytm navigate these turbulent waters and emerge stronger, or will these restrictions have a lasting impact on its position in the financial landscape? Share your thoughts on RBI’s ban on Paytm!