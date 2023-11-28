Shein IPO 2024: From Fast-Fashion Royalty to Global Controversies and Challenges

Shein, the Chinese fashion retailer, has silently filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States. This latest move confirms earlier speculations and underscores the company’s intention to extend its global presence. With a current known valuation of $66 billion, Shein is potentially preparing to enter the public markets in 2024. The company aspires to achieve a valuation of up to $90 billion in its U.S. IPO, reflecting its deliberate strategy to leverage public investment for further growth and heightened prominence in the fiercely competitive fashion industry.

The decision by Shein to file confidentially for its initial public offering (IPO) aligns with a common practice observed among companies. This approach allows companies to engage with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) discreetly, facilitating private adjustments to their filings. In the upcoming months, Shein is expected to fine-tune its paperwork and address inquiries from the SEC. The confidentiality ensures these interactions remain private. Once Shein proceeds with its IPO, the filing will transition from confidential to public. At that juncture, all prior communications with the SEC and any corresponding adjustments to the paperwork will be disclosed to the public.

Rise of Shein

Shein’s rise in recent years is nothing short of remarkable, driven by its global appeal to global consumers through fashionable designs and budget-friendly prices. The brand’s financials reflect this success, with revenue surging over 40% YoY to reach an impressive $24 billion between January and September 2023.

Shein’s estimated sales are poised to surpass industry titans Zara and H&M in the US fast-fashion market. In a short span, Shein’s market share in the US jumped from 18% in March 2020 to a staggering 50% in November 2022, outpacing competitors like H&M (16%) and Zara (13%).

In a noteworthy development, Shein is aggressively courting sellers from Amazon, enticing them to join the Shein platform with attractive incentives. Merchants who achieve an annual turnover of $2 million are being offered compelling reasons to make the shift, signalling Shein’s determination to become a significant player in the broader e-commerce market.

Additionally, Shein has partnered with renowned U.S. retailer Forever 21, intending to open avenues for cross-selling merchandise and leveraging physical stores for shopping and returns.

One key indicator of Shein’s rapid growth is its substantial user base, which reached an impressive 150 million users in August 2023. This milestone showcases the brand’s ability to capture a massive audience and highlights its emergence as a major player in the global market.

Challenges and Controversies

Despite its meteoric rise, Shein has encountered a series of challenges that have marred its journey. Accusations of using forced labour in its supply chain, violating labour laws, intellectual property infringements, and alleged design theft from independent artists have cast a shadow over the company’s operations.

Shein is currently under investigation by the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, drawing attention to its ties with Beijing. The scrutiny has extended to calls from lawmakers, including 16 Republican attorneys general, urging the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to ensure that Shein is not involved in forced labour before it begins trading publicly in the U.S.

Shein still faces challenges in winning the trust of U.S. regulators, especially considering the numerous issues it has encountered. Furthermore, the company’s CEO remains a mysterious figure, rarely giving interviews or making public statements about the company. As of October, it remains uncertain whether Shein’s CEO, Xu, is still a Chinese citizen. The company’s ability to address these challenges and enhance transparency will likely play a crucial role in shaping its future trajectory in the U.S. market.

Despite these controversies, Shein’s popularity has continued to surge globally. The fashion retailer has taken steps to expedite shipping by opening distribution centres in the US, Canada, and Europe. Additionally, it has expanded manufacturing operations in Brazil, Turkey, and India.

Shein’s confidential IPO filing marks a pivotal moment for the Chinese fashion titan and all its rivals in the United States. Although the brand has achieved unparalleled success, claiming half of the U.S. fast-fashion market, the path ahead is riddled with challenges and controversies. It would be interesting to see how Shein will overcome all these hurdles by addressing concerns, bolstering transparency, and ultimately solidifying its status as a formidable force on Wall Street, cementing its place as a fashion retail giant.