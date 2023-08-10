Igniting Innovation: AI and Big Data Expo Returns to Amsterdam to Revolutionise the Tech Frontier

Mark your calendars for a monumental event on 26-27 September at RAI, as the AI and Big Data Expo storms back into Amsterdam, Europe’s tech epicenter. Brace yourselves for an unparalleled experience that promises to redefine the very fabric of AI and Big Data advancements. Get ready to immerse yourself in a captivating world of cutting-edge insights and trailblazing discussions, masterminded by the finest minds in the industry.

Step into the heart of the future with an agenda that reads like a symphony of possibilities, harmonizing the most crucial issues and ground-breaking innovations that shape our digital landscape. The AI and Big Data Expo Europe will be your gateway to the forefront of progress, where knowledge meets evolution.

Attendees will be treated to a series of captivating sessions, including:

Big Data & ML in Scaling Organisations

Building an Augmented Workforce

Converging Technologies – We Work Better Together

Tracing the Data Footprints: Unlocking Advanced Considerations in Implementing Data Lineage

Making the Most of Data

Optimising Data Quality Management

Real-Time Responses through Real-Time Intelligence

The Spice Girl Gap in Digital Transformation

The Future of AI-Enabled Experiences

And much more!

Prepare to be awe-struck by a constellation of luminaries representing the crème de la crème of organizations. Picture this: The United Nations, Footlocker, Booking.com, Deloitte, Women in AI, Royal Schiphol Group, ING, and a constellation of other brilliant minds, poised to illuminate the stage with their insights. Brace yourself for over 150 luminous voices that will resonate and redefine your understanding.

But it doesn’t stop at the stage! Envisage a universe of connections waiting to be forged as the AI and Big Data Expo orchestrates an intricate dance of networking. Imagine basking in the glow of brilliance at the VIP Networking Party, rubbing shoulders with influential figures, and unearthing unprecedented opportunities.

As you wander through the labyrinth of the expo floor, you’ll encounter a thriving ecosystem of over 200 companies, each a maestro in their own right. Witness the unveiling of technological marvels, touch the pulse of innovation, and feel the heartbeat of progress. The AI and Big Data Expo transcends the ordinary, forging a space where collaboration blossoms, ideas ignite, and dreams take flight.

Prepare to be captivated, enlightened, and transformed. The AI and Big Data Expo beckons, promising a convergence of brilliance that stretches the boundaries of what’s possible. Don’t miss your chance to become part of this symphony of visionaries, explorers, and game-changers, shaping the destiny of AI and Big Data. It’s not an event; it’s an experience

About AI and Big Data Expo

The AI and Big Data Expo is an annual event that brings together technology enthusiasts, industry professionals, and thought leaders to explore the latest trends, innovations, and challenges in the world of Artificial Intelligence and Big Data. With a carefully curated agenda and a diverse range of speakers, the AI and Big Data Expo provides a unique platform for networking, learning, and collaboration. For more information, visit the event website here.