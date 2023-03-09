Flipkart is the ultimate destination for anyone looking for fantastic deals, and nothing beats shopping during Flipkart’s Big Saving Days. Following its Holi sale, during which huge discounts were offered on a range of products across categories, Flipkart, the Walmart-owned e-commerce giant, announced its next sale event, dubbed the “Big Saving Days” sale. The sale will commence on March 11 and will conclude on March 15.

Flipkart has announced that its forthcoming Big Saving Days sale would begin a day earlier on March 10, exclusively for Flipkart Plus users. This is a standard benefit for Plus members, who can relish perks like free shipping, early access to discounts, and other comparable benefits similar to those offered by Amazon Prime membership.

Flipkart will provide not only a great discount but also an array of affordability options. These include No-Cost EMI, SuperCoins, and discounts on bank offers. Additionally, customers can take advantage of exceptional exchange deals with their older smartphones!

Flipkart’s teaser indicated that there would be jaw-dropping discounts on the Apple iPhone 14 series, Google Pixel devices, and various models from Samsung, Poco, Realme, and other well-known brands.

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Deals on iPhone 14 series

The Apple iPhone 14 will be priced between Rs 60,009 and Rs 69,999, down from Rs 71,900, according to the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale teaser. Interestingly, buyers can avail of some additional bank discounts and exchange offers on the iPhone 14, making the device available for less than Rs 50,000 on Flipkart.

Last year, Apple launched the Apple iPhone 14 along with the Apple iPhone 14 Plus, Apple iPhone 14 Pro, and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, with a starting price of Rs 79,900. However, the Apple iPhone 14 did not create the expected buzz as it looks nearly identical to its predecessor, the Apple iPhone 13, and has almost similar specifications.

The Apple iPhone 14 is powered by a similar chipset as the Apple iPhone 13 but with more cores. It flaunts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display at the front, similar to the iPhone 13, with a notch that houses a 12MP camera for video calls and selfies. At the rear, the phone is equipped with a dual-camera setup with 12MP sensors.

Deals on Android smartphones priced over ₹30,000

Flipkart’s Big Saving Days event is a much-anticipated sale that offers customers an unparalleled opportunity to purchase high-end smartphones at affordable prices. This 5-day sale includes an extensive range of Android smartphones from various leading brands like Samsung, Google, Motorola, and many others. Customers can expect to find incredible deals on premium Android devices with price tags over ₹30,000. This event is the perfect opportunity for customers to purchase their desired premium smartphone without worrying about the cost.

The Google Pixel 7 will be available for Rs. 46,999 during the Flipkart sale, down from Rs. 59,999. On the other hand, the Pixel 7 Pro will cost you Rs. 67,999, down from Rs. 84,999.

Buyers can also enjoy a significant discount on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, which will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 12,990 during the sale, down from Rs 37,450.

Deals On Android Smartphones Priced Between ₹20000 And ₹30,000

Apart from this, Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale will also provide huge discounts and deals on upper mid-tier smartphones priced between ₹20,000 and ₹30,000. This is the fastest-growing segment, where smartphones are bundled with some of the premium features that were once exclusive to high-end devices but are now available at more affordable prices. These premium features include disruptive designs, Mediatek Dimensity 1080 5G Processor, 50 MP camera, 120HZ refresh rate, Glyph Interface, and many others.

During the Flipkart sale, customers can look forward to incredible discounts on smartphones from prominent brands such as Nothing, Google, Redmi, realme, Motorola, and more. This is an excellent opportunity for customers to purchase advanced smartphones with cutting-edge features at a budget-friendly price.

Deals on Android smartphones priced between ₹15000 and ₹20,000

Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale features amazing deals on smartphones priced between ₹15,000 and ₹20,000. This price range offers exceptional value for customers looking for high-quality smartphones with impressive features. These smartphones have advanced features like a 64MP triple camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 processor, 66W fast charging, and many others. In addition, customers can expect to find great deals on smartphones from well-known brands like Samsung, Realme, Redmi, POCO, and many more during the sale.

Deals on Android smartphones priced between ₹10000 and ₹15,000

Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale offers amazing deals on smartphones priced between ₹10,000 and ₹15,000. This price range is fiercely competitive for smartphone OEMs, resulting in the inclusion of impressive features to attract customers. Customers can expect advanced features such as a 50MP triple camera, Dimensity 700 SoC, 90Hz refresh rate, and many others in this range. The sale includes smartphones from well-known manufacturers like POCO, Vivo, Samsung, Realme, OPPO, and more.

Deals on Android smartphones priced below ₹10000

Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale includes fantastic deals on smartphones below ₹10,000. Customers looking for budget-friendly smartphones will be pleased to know that they can find high-quality devices in this price range. These smartphones have advanced features such as a 5000mAh battery, up to 8GB expandable RAM, a 6.5-inch display, and many others. In addition, the sale includes a great selection of smartphones from well-known brands like Realme, Redmi, Samsung, and more.

Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale offers an exciting lineup of brand-new smartphones from top brands like Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and more. Customers can explore the new launches section on Flipkart to purchase newly launched smartphones. These smartphones are available at various prices, ensuring customers pick a device that meets their criteria.

Bottom Line

The 5-day Big Saving Days sale on Flipkart not only offers discounts on smartphones but also a range of additional offers to make the deal even better. One such offer is the Flipkart Exchange Program, which allows buyers to exchange their old working smartphones for new phones in 30 seconds. The exchange value is determined by app-based diagnostic software that takes into account the condition of the old phone. Buyers can get up to Rs 27,500 off on exchange, including up to Rs 7,500 additional discount on select devices, which provides up to 95% off on the purchase value of the new smartphone. The best part is that buyers do not need to enter their phone’s IMEI number to avail of this offer.

In addition to the exchange program, buyers can enjoy additional bank offers like a 10% instant discount on leading bank credit cards and debit cards during the Big Saving Days sale. No Cost EMI is also available on selected models, with 0% interest and 0% processing fee when purchasing on EMI. In addition, Flipkart EMI options are available for smartphones for as low as ₹750/month.

To further sweeten the deal, there is Screen Damage Protection that protects the screen against any accidental or liquid damage. This plan starts from just Rs 49 and can be purchased with the smartphone during checkout. The plan includes brand-authorized genuine parts and free pick and drop of the smartphone and also offers a claim rate of 98%, which is the best in the industry.

Flipkart’s Big Savings Day sale will be an absolute hit for individuals looking to save big on a wide range of products. With massive discounts and deals on everything from electronics to fashion, this sale will provide an unparalleled shopping experience to customers.