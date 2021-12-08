Planning To Buy MacBook Air Or MacBook Pro? It’s Worth Postponing The Decision

When it comes to Mac models, Apple has much bigger plans according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman’s latest edition of his “Power On” newsletter, which suggests that Apple is likely to unveil at least five new Mac models in 2022. The rumoured Mac lineup includes-

To sit above the 24-inch ‌iMac‌ in the lineup, a high-end iMac with Apple silicon. Updated Mac mini New Mac Pro with Apple silicon The new version of the entry-level MacBook Pro Significant MacBook Air revamp featuring the “M2” chip and a new design

According to trusted Apple leakster Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, the new entry-level MacBook Pro will stand out. The recent launched high-end MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max chipset would be a good alternative for customers who might be interested in the MacBook Pros but couldn’t afford it due to its high price range. This is the first time that Apple MacBook Pro would be refreshed in over one and a half year since Gurman previously mentioned that the next-generation entry-level MacBook Pro would contain the same ‌M2‌ chip as the next-generation ‌MacBook Air. This will result in improved performance due to the same number of CPU cores as the M1 chip and also up to 10 graphics cores.

Even though there was no official statement made by Apple but the rumours said it may be possible that the currently available entry-level MacBook Pro and MacBook Air could be discontinued and replaced with a high-end version of the ‌devices. But according to Gurman, a new entry-level MacBook Pro is still on the way for 2022.

However, there are few unattended questions around how the new entry-level MacBook Pro will take the middle ground between the new ‌M2‌ ‌MacBook Air‌ and the current high-end MacBook Pro! Will the touch bar remain same in the entry-level MacBook Pro will it be dead forever? Will Apple introduce touchbar into the new MacBook Aior with M2 Chipset? There are many questions that only Apple can answer.

As for the others, there have been a large number of rumours around Apple’s iMac, MacBook Air, Mac Mini, and Mac Pro updates.

It was in the year 2020 since we expected the MacBook Air refresh, so it’s still due for a refresh. Coming on Mac mini, rumors say Apple could be planning a more “Pro” version with increased performance. Last but not least iMac and Mac Pro will also be refreshed.

While the 24-inch ‌iMac‌ and high-end MacBook Pro were updated this year but their absence from Gurman’s list could add clout that Apple is not planning to update its Apple silicon Macs annually in its recent updates.

To sum up, at last Gurman mentioned that he is expecting to see an iPhone SE with 5G, new AirPods Pro earbuds, and the introduction of Apple’s first mixed augmented and virtual reality headset in 2022.