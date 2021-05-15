Jio Free Talk Time Offer: Enjoy 300 Minutes Per Month Without Recharge!

The Jio free talk time offer is much appreciated at the time when companies and individuals are doing their share of the contribution required to make people’s life easy during this testing time.

At a time when the entire country is suffering from the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Reliance Jio is helping out in their own unique way by introducing free Talktime for Jio users.

On Friday, the largest Indian telecom, with 324 million subscribers, said that it is collaborating with the Reliance Foundation to provide up to a whopping 300 free minutes worth of outgoing calls per month – 10 free minutes per day – for the entire duration of the pandemic.

The scheme, however, is available only for JioPhone users who have not been able to recharge their feature phones due to the lockdown and financial constraints.

The free Talktime initiative by Reliance Jio is surely one of a kind. Currently, no other telecom operator has announced anything similar. Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Jio is the first to roll out free talk time for Jio phone users amid the second wave of the pandemic, due to which several states have once again imposed strict lockdown measures to contain the rapid spread of the virus.

Free talk time for Jio phone users is not the only initiative announced by the telecom leader. Besides providing 300 free minutes of outgoing calls per month to JioPhone users, for every JioPhone plan recharged by a Jio phone user, they would get an additional recharge plan of the same value for free.

Furthermore, the company said that they want to ensure their users, especially the less-privileged sections of our society, are able to stay connected in these unprecedented times of the COVID pandemic.

But that being said, these offers will not be applicable on annual or JioPhone device bundled plans.

Reliance Jio, as per the latest data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, aka TRAI, added more subscribers than Bharati Airtel Ltd. in February 2021 for the first time since July 2020.

The Ambani owned telecom giant bagged a whopping 4.3 million new subscribers in February, whilst Airtel roped in close to 3.7 million new subscribers during the same month.

Despite the company’s active user base continues to decline, with a loss of 0.2 million subscribers. Many experts believe that the Jio free talk time offer is also a move to strengthen its falling active users base.

Currently, Jio is in a race with Airtel to dominate the 5G space in India. In January, Bharti Airtel had announced that they have successfully conducted on-filed trails in Hyderabad to demonstrate their ability of 5G connectivity. And thus, in turn, became the first Indian telecom service provider to establish its 5G-ready network capability before the rollout of the service country-wide.

On the other hand, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd., in July 2020, claimed that Jio had built an indigenous 5G solution and will be ready to launch their service by the second half of 2021, but since then, it didn’t share any further updates.

Ambani’s penultimate plan is to make India ‘2G-mukt’ by upgrading their entire customer base after rolling out 5G.

It would be interesting to see how much help the free talk time offer for Jio phone users could do for the company in the months to come. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.