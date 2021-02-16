BriefInternet
Updated:

Tesla Impact: Apple Pay Adds Bitcoin, Google Pay And Samsung Pay To Soon Follow Suit!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
33
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Elon Musk’s Recent Jab At MBA Graduates Is Brutal!

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk recently took a massive jab at MBA graduates! In an...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Zuckerberg Wants To Crush Clubhouse With The Time-Tested Strategy

Unless you are living under a rock, you have surely heard of Clubhouse - the invite-only audio...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

80% Companies in India Have Increased Their Digital Marketing Spend To A Great Extent [REPORT]

Businesses are being bullish about digital marketing spend in India, all thanks to the increasing internet penetration,...
Read more

Apple has finally caught the crypto-fever and has moved to enable support for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in its e-wallet and payments services’ app Apple Pay. But, that is not all. 

Now, that the iPhone maker has taken a step towards the new age currency, Google Pay and Samsung Pay are being expected to soon follow the suit and enable support for the same sometime later in 2021 as well!

BitPay, which is a cryptocurrency app, recently announced that the U.S based cardholders of BitPay Prepaid Mastercard can now add it to the Apple Wallet after which iPhone users can make purchases with a simple swipe of an iPhone or Apple Watch.

Advertisements

The company further mentioned that other popular payments platforms such as Google Pay and Samsung will eventually be supported by BitPay later this quarter but didn’t specify an exact date.

Essentially, those who possess a BitPay Card, they are able to convert cryptocurrencies in a standard currency which in turn can then be loaded onto the card and used wherever Mastercard debit is accepted.

Currently, BitPay extends their support for various cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and Ether. It also supports stable stable-coins such as USDC, GUSD, BUSD and BUSD.

Stablecoins is a type of cryptocurrency which attempts to peg their market value by relating to some external reference such as the dollar.

Bitcoin: New Norm In The Global Payments’ Space?

Now, the fact that Apple Pay along with other payment giants is coming forward to embrace bitcoin as a payment norm is a big step forward for cryptocurrencies in the global forum.

Advertisements

Prior to this, bitcoin – world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization first saw a lot of support from Paypal which endorsed cryptocurrencies in the US in 2020. After that, quite recently MasterCard announced it will do the same further moving forward in 2021.

Also, one simply cannot chalk out Musk’s announcement about Tesla investing $1.5 billion in bitcoin – something which helped pique the interest of millions of people. Another popular payments company Square invested in bitcoin back in October 2020 as well.

Now, all of these events combined are slowly pushing bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies towards mainstream acceptance not only as a viable investment option but also as a possible mode of payment. That being said, many countries and banking institutions are still on the fence about it.

For instance, the Indian Government recently announced that it might consider passing a Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill in the Parliament which, according to the Lok Sabha bulletin, aims to ban all kinds of private cryptocurrencies and instead facilitate the creation of a legitimate digital currency backed by the Reserve Bank of India aka RBI.

What are your thoughts on bitcoin and similar cryptocurrencies becoming a norm in the global payments’ space? Let us know in the comments down below. We will keep you updated on all future development. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleJob Seekers This Way: Indian Tech Industry To Swell By 1.38 Lakh Fresh Hires!
Next articleCampsite India: Amazon to Make A Production Splash, Starting With Fire TV Stick

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

With the Acquisition of BigBasket, TATA Aims The Lion’s Share Of $12 Billion Online Grocery Market In India

E-grocery segment sits up and takes notice, there’s a new player who has thrown his hat into...
Read more
Brief

Nothing Essential: Is OnePlus Co-Founder Trying To Revive The Infamous Smartphone Brand?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The co-founder and former CEO of OnePlus, Carl Pei is cooking up something interesting as his newly minted startup has dug up...
Read more
Brief

Campsite India: Amazon to Make A Production Splash, Starting With Fire TV Stick

Jayesh Sharma - 0
As it seeks to spread its roots even further in the country, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is all set to kick off...
Read more
Brief

Tesla Impact: Apple Pay Adds Bitcoin, Google Pay And Samsung Pay To Soon Follow Suit!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Apple has finally caught the crypto-fever and has moved to enable support for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in its e-wallet and payments...
Read more
Brief

Job Seekers This Way: Indian Tech Industry To Swell By 1.38 Lakh Fresh Hires!

Jayesh Sharma - 0
If you’re a fresher looking to take the first steps in your career, head straight to the sign that says “Indian tech...
Read more
Brief

Facebook And WhatsApp Face The Wrath of Supreme Court of India

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
WhatsApp introducing an updated privacy policy to share user data with its parent company Facebook met with an overwhelming vote of disapproval...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Apple Watch Users Worldwide: 100 Million And Counting!

Apple Jayesh Sharma - 0
Apple is at it again, and this time it's the number of Apple Watch users worldwide. After surpassing the...
Read more

Tesla’s $1.5 Billion Investment In Bitcoin Will Ease Its Acceptance Challenges Globally?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Yesterday, billionaire Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) announced it has bought $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin and that it...
Read more

Don’t Buy iPhone 12 Mini: Apple Could Dump It Too!

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
When Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) first announced the comparatively lower-priced Apple iPhone 12 Mini, people around the world went crazy. Why not;...
Read more

Fraudster Arrested With Bitcoin Worth $60 Million, But Police Is Helpless!

Brief Aarzu Khan - 1
How many times have you heard a story of police arresting a culprit but couldn't recover a single penny despite knowing where...
Read more

Google’s Next Move: The Final Nail In Facebook’s Coffin?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After Apple deciding to take the anti-tracking route to safeguard user privacy on their devices, now Google is aiming to do the...
Read more

The Much Awaited iPhone 12 With 5G Dual Sim Is Finally Here!

Apple Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The much-awaited 5G dual Sim iPhone 12 could soon be a reality! The iPhone 12 lineup being the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.