BriefMobileMobile Apps
Updated:

End Of Free Ride For Ola And Uber: GOI Sets New Rules For Cab Aggregators!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
19
0

Must Read

BriefKhushi Rebekah - 0

Elon Musk Overtakes Bill Gates And Becomes the 2nd Richest Person in the World

It's been a good week for Elon Musk and his electrical vehicle business Tesla. Earlier this week,...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Google Pay Fee On Instant Transfer: An Indication Of Google’s Aggressive Monetisation Strategy?

Google has decided to levy fee on instant payment, starting from the US market.
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Paytm Lawsuit Impact: TRAI Slaps Fine On Jio, Airtel, BSNL And Other Telcom Operators

The emergence of e-wallets brought along with itself a big uprise in notorious phishing scammers who prey...
Read more

For long Ola and Uber have been enjoying the free ride on charging surge price from customers and paying low commission to drivers. Looks like that has finally come to an end!

The Indian Government’s new rules for cab aggregators like Ola and Uber are all set to give you more pocket-friendly and cheaper rides.

On November 27th, GOI issued a detailed 26-paged document called “Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines” wherein it mentioned several new norms for improving the economic condition of cab drivers and driving down the cost of ride-hailing for users.

Let’s dig into the details.

Advertisements

App-Based Ride-Hailing To Become Cheaper

As per the newly released guidelines, an upper cap will be placed on ‘surge pricing.’ Cab aggregators such as Ola and Uber use this dynamic pricing method to increase the price per ride when there is a greater demand for cabs.

The GOI will allow the cab aggregators to charge up to a maximum of 1.5x times the base fare only and offer discounts which are not more than 50% of the base fare.

Apart from this, as there exist many states wherein taxis do not have a regulatory government body overseeing the base fare. Thus, under these guidelines, a base fare of Rs 25-30 has been set. This is not yet fixed as the final amount will be decided by the State Governments once they get integrated with the cab aggregators.

Economic Betterment for Cab Drivers

For long, cab drivers who have been associated with aggregators such as Ola and Uber have complained about increasing commissions and low wages. According to them, during the time of onboarding, they were offered high incentives but soon those promises withered away with time. 

Now, as the situation for cab drivers has worsened due to the pandemic, the GOI, with the new guidelines, has stepped in to solve their problems to a large extent.

As per the guidelines, cab drivers have to be allowed to keep a minimum of 80% of the ride fare. So far they were keeping only 74% of what they were making after paying the taxes.

Along with that, the cab aggregators Uber and Ola will have to compulsorily provide their driver-partners with a health insurance package worth Rs 5 lakh and term insurance of Rs 10 lakh with 5% increment every year.

Advertisements

Also, to ensure cab drivers are not overworked, the new guidelines allow them to work for only 12 hours in a day. But, in case, any driver ends up working more than the allotted time frame, they will need to take a compulsory break of 10 hours before resuming their next shift.

Lastly, some other important guidelines which the 26-paged document mentioned are- 

  • A cab aggregator’s license will be temporarily suspended if they fail to ensure the safety of their passengers or if they charge higher. 
  • Receiving three suspensions within one financial year will lead to an aggregator’s license being cancelled. 
  • Pooling facilities to be reserved only for riders with approved KYC details.
  • Female riders will be matched with only other female riders if they wish to seek to avail ride pooling.

This is the first time the Indian Government is laying down a regulatory framework for the app-based ride-hailing companies like Ola and Uber, thus it’d be interesting to observe how cab aggregators respond to it.

Also, on a wider scale, the regulation on cab regulators along with the upcoming policy on e-commerce shows that the GOI is slowly trying to level the playing field in various industries in order to keep the bigger players in check. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleHundreds Of Email Accounts Of C-Level Executives Are Up For Sale, And It’s Scary!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

End Of Free Ride For Ola And Uber: GOI Sets New Rules For Cab Aggregators!

For long Ola and Uber have been enjoying the free ride on charging surge price from customers...
Read more
Brief

Hundreds Of Email Accounts Of C-Level Executives Are Up For Sale, And It’s Scary!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The email accounts of numerous C-level executives around the world have been compromised and a threat actor is now selling their credentials...
Read more
Brief

Backed By First-Time Shoppers, Flipkart And Amazon Dominated Festive Online Sales in India

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
It seems like Flipkart and Amazon squeezed the most out of the month-long festive season in India as they have minted close...
Read more
Brief

Amazon Gets Slapped With Penalty As GOI Prepares To Tighten The Noose On Ecommerce Players!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
In a recent move, the Indian Government slapped Amazon on its wrist for not mentioning the country of origin detail for products...
Read more
Brief

Facebook’s Past Comes Back To Bite As South Korea Fines Them For 2018 Scandal

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The social media behemoth Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has once again proved they are the true arch-nemesis of modern-day user-privacy!
Read more
Brief

Amazon Future Group Dispute Deepens As Singapore Court Turns Down Future Group Plea

Dazeinfo - 0
The dispute between Amazon and Future Retail is, apparently, far from over anything soon as the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) has...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Backed By First-Time Shoppers, Flipkart And Amazon Dominated Festive Online Sales in India

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
It seems like Flipkart and Amazon squeezed the most out of the month-long festive season in India as they have minted close...
Read more

India Bans 43 More Apps As Indo-China Feud Continues

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The latest move of the Indian Government has proved that Chinese-origin apps won’t catch a break any time soon.Today, the GOI, Under...
Read more

Free Netflix In India From December: Netflix In A Pursuit Of New Subscribers

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
A month ago, we reported how Netflix might be brewing something interesting that could lead to a free Netflix subscription in India. Well,...
Read more

The Comeback of TikTok In India: An Uphill Battle Or A Cakewalk Now?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
TikTok was dealt a bad hand when the Indian Government, following the hostilities at the Ladakh border, moved to ban the app...
Read more

Online News Portals and OTT Players in India Are Now Under Regulation Of The Government

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
In a major development, the government of India has issued an order that brings all the online news portals and OTT players,...
Read more

CCI Is Tightening The Noose Around Google Pay, And Google Is Miffed

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
In what can only be called an interesting coincidence, soon after GPay recently cried foul about NCPI's 30% cap on UPI transactions...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.