BriefInternetEcommerce
Updated:

Amazon Gets Slapped With Penalty As GOI Prepares To Tighten The Noose On Ecommerce Players!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
30
0

Must Read

BriefDazeinfo - 1

Elon Musk Added Over $100 Billion To His Net Worth In Just 1 Year, Leaves Jeff Bezos Behind

Jeff Bezos may the world's richest person in the world but it's Elon Musk who has been...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

iPhone 12 Plagued With Serious Problems: Should You Buy It, Still?

A serious problem with Apple iPhone 12, identified recently, is good enough to give a second thought...
Read more
BriefKhushi Rebekah - 0

Elon Musk Overtakes Bill Gates And Becomes the 2nd Richest Person in the World

It's been a good week for Elon Musk and his electrical vehicle business Tesla. Earlier this week,...
Read more

In a recent move, the Indian Government slapped Amazon on its wrist for not mentioning the country of origin detail for products listed on its platform.

According to a senior official from the Consumer Affairs Ministry, as this was the first offence of the e-commerce major, the company has been fined Rs 25,000 per director.

The newly established directive of the listing country of origin for e-commerce products was introduced in light of the growing Anti-Chinese sentiments in the country after the Indo-China border feud.

Advertisements

Last month, the Consumer Affairs Ministry body, issued notices to Flipkart and Amazon as they were found not to be displaying the now mandatory information. Both the e-com players then replied back with explanations; while Flipkart’s reply was deemed satisfactory, Amazon’s reply was rejected.

The Consumers Affairs Ministry, in the notice, wrote that it had been brought to their notice that the e-commerce entities aren’t displaying the mandatory declaration on their digital platforms which is required under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011.

After that, in similar wording, the ministry asked Flipkart India Pvt Ltd and Amazon Development Centre India Pvt Ltd needed to make sure they will take all the necessary steps to accomplish the task without delay.

Now, while this fine was not a humongous amount, it does, however, indicate that the GOI’s noose on e-commerce players is all set to get tighter in the near future.

No To Two Horse Race

A few days ago, it came to light that the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade aka DPIIT is now aggressively pushing for to formulate regulations around e-commerce in India.

Advertisements

The DPIIT recently met with several bodies including Ministries of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Information Technology (MeitY) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to discuss its draft regulation which was first proposed last year in the month of February 2019.

According to industry sources, a second draft of the e-commerce policy of India certainly looking forward to the setting up of a regulator which is something many companies will resist. They also mentioned that the updated draft is being expected to also address how the e-com biggies Amazon and Flipkart have so far been functioning with fewer restrictions and almost free reign.

Along with that, the industry sources believe the finalised policy will incentivise local capital into the sector, restricting bulk buying of several goods in the category of electronics and fashion items and encourage local players to capture 51 per cent o more ownership of the e-commerce space the country.

All in all, it is clearly understood that the GOI doesn’t want a few handful players to run the entire space. Thus, the Indian Government is going to be stricter when it comes to holding e-com players responsible and imposing penalties on its shortcomings.

Now, how will the biggies Amazon and Flipkart react to it something that is yet to be known. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleFacebook’s Past Comes Back To Bite As South Korea Fines Them For 2018 Scandal
Next articleBacked By First-Time Shoppers, Flipkart And Amazon Dominated Festive Online Sales in India

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Backed By First-Time Shoppers, Flipkart And Amazon Dominated Festive Online Sales in India

It seems like Flipkart and Amazon squeezed the most out of the month-long festive season in India...
Read more
Brief

Amazon Gets Slapped With Penalty As GOI Prepares To Tighten The Noose On Ecommerce Players!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
In a recent move, the Indian Government slapped Amazon on its wrist for not mentioning the country of origin detail for products...
Read more
Brief

Facebook’s Past Comes Back To Bite As South Korea Fines Them For 2018 Scandal

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The social media behemoth Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has once against proved they are the true arch-nemesis of modern-day user-privacy!
Read more
Brief

Amazon Future Group Dispute Deepens As Singapore Court Turns Down Future Group Plea

Dazeinfo - 0
The dispute between Amazon and Future Retail is, apparently, far from over anything soon as the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) has...
Read more
Brief

Google Pay Fee On Instant Transfer: An Indication Of Google’s Aggressive Monetisation Strategy?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Google has decided to levy fee on instant payment, starting from the US market. A few days back, Google...
Read more
Brief

Twitter Account Verification Is Back, But Has it Lost Its Mojo?

Dazeinfo - 0
Twitterati queue up! As the Twitter account verification process which is responsible for awarding blue badges prepares to...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Backed By First-Time Shoppers, Flipkart And Amazon Dominated Festive Online Sales in India

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
It seems like Flipkart and Amazon squeezed the most out of the month-long festive season in India as they have minted close...
Read more

Amazon Future Group Dispute Deepens As Singapore Court Turns Down Future Group Plea

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
The dispute between Amazon and Future Retail is, apparently, far from over anything soon as the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) has...
Read more

Does CCI Verdict On Reliance Future Group Deal Hints Who Will Have The Last Laugh?

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
Biyani's Future Group, Ambani's RIL, and Bezos' Amazon have been in a three-way dispute for the past month. This dispute was sparked...
Read more

Flipkart’s Latest Acquisition To Help Them Deliver Superior Consumer Experiences Using AR

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced consumers around the world to stay at home led to the many biggies in...
Read more

Amazon-Reliance Fight Becomes Ugly Now!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Amazon’s spat with the Future Group over the Future-Reliance deal has turned ugly! The global e-commerce behemoth, in a recently...
Read more

Amazon Locks Head With The Music Industry: Twitch Letting Streamers Use Unlicensed Music!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The global e-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has upset the biggies of the music industry as one of its acquisitions have been...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.