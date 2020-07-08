Brief
Updated:

India May Have 2.87 Lakh Coronavirus Cases Every Day By Early Next Year [STUDY]

By Dazeinfo
161
0

Must Read

BriefAarzu Khan - 0

Net Worth Of Jeff Bezos Is More Than Combined Net Worth of India’s Top 10 Richest People!

Jeff Bezos and the phrase 'World's Richest Person' has become synonym to each other. But after the...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Launch Of JioMeet Will Make Zoom To Be The 60th Chinese App To Get Banned In India?

Today as soon as the launch of JioMeet was formally announced by Mukesh Ambani, the frontman of...
Read more
BriefNeeraj M - 0

Global 5G Chipset Market: $22.41 Billion By 2026, Driven by 5G Smartphones

As the world has started shifting from 4G to 5G era, the global 5G chipset market has...
Read more

With the number of coronavirus cases in India on the constant rise, the country might see the worst of this coronavirus pandemic early next year if a vaccine remains elusive.

A recent study by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), on testing and case data of 84 countries, comprising 60% of the world population, suspect that the number of coronavirus cases in India will rise to 2.87 lakh per day by February 2021.

The MIT researchers also have suggested that the entire number of Covid cases globally would be between 20 crore and 60 crore from “spring 2021” (March-May) due to the unavailability of the vaccine.

Advertisements

According to the analysis, India is going to be the worst affected nation because of coronavirus, followed closely by the USA (95,000 cases daily ), South Africa (21,000 cases daily ), and Iran (17,000 daily cases) at the end of February 2021.

The research takes into consideration three cases:

  • present testing prices and their answer,
  • if analyzing rises by 0.1% every day from July 1, 2020
  • if analyzing stays at present rates but contact speed to perceived danger will be put to 2 (i.e. if an infected person can violate eight individuals ).

The model highlights the importance of early and aggressive testing in containing the spread of Covid-19 as the number grows significantly, indicating that delay in analyzing or not testing might be deadly to some more significant percentage of the populace.

The first scenario indicates that the total number of coronavirus cases is estimated to reach 1.55 billion globally. However, if the authorities in various countries pull up the socks and increase the testing count by 0.1 percent every day, then instances would climb down 1.37 billion according to the next situation.

“Both these scenarios project a very large burden of new cases in the fall (September-November) 2020, with hundreds of millions of cases concentrated in a few countries estimated to have insufficient responses given perceived risks (primarily India, but also Bangladesh, Pakistan, and USA). In contrast, changes in response policies would make a major difference,” the study says.

Again, when testing speed stays at the present level, however, the contact speed is set to 8, then the projection indicates a drastic decrease in the number of deaths and cases. In accordance with the next situation, the total number of cases globally could then be around 60 crore.

Advertisements

The study paints a very difficult and disappointing scenario in India. The research proves that countries reacting badly to the perceived threat are far more likely to face acute difficulties. Additionally, it states that future results are somewhat less dependent on analyzing and much more determined by the readiness of communities and authorities to decrease transmission.

The MIT research further shows that Covid-19 disease and passing data is considerably under-reported global.

“We estimate complete illnesses at 8.85 crore, also 6 lakh deaths from June 18 2020 – 11.8 and also 1.48 times bigger than reported amounts ,” it stated.

Based on Johns Hopkins University, on June 18th, the official number of coronavirus cases globally was 8.24 million, and the deaths were 454,610.

According to general tally, India has is constantly climbing up in the tally and has reached to third position, trailing only behind the US and Brazil. On Monday, India reported a record number of Covid cases of over 22,000 which took India from 6 lakh cases to 7 lakh cases within just 6 days.

Undoubtedly, the scenario in India doesn’t look very promising as the number of testing per lakh still remains the lowest among the top 10 countries in the list.

Previous article18 Million 5G Subscribers in India By 2025: A Highly Disappointing Growth?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefDazeinfo - 0

India May Have 2.87 Lakh Coronavirus Cases Every Day By Early Next Year [STUDY]

With the number of coronavirus cases in India on the constant rise, the country might see the...
Read more
Brief

18 Million 5G Subscribers in India By 2025: A Highly Disappointing Growth?

Neeraj M - 0
The number of 5G subscribers in India is expected to remain far lesser than expected earlier. In the June...
Read more
Brief

After India, US And Australia May Ban TikTok

Merlyn Shelley - 0
Day after day, the Chinese apps are beheld by the scepticism. India's move to ban 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, has made...
Read more
Brief

The Grim Reality Of Indian Startups: Only 12% Left With Cash Runway of Less Than One Month!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Previously, in the month of April when the lockdown was still in effect, Dazeinfo reported how the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic...
Read more
Brief

The Leaked Video Of Pixel 5 Is Quite Revealing!

Neeraj M - 0
Google never stops to surprise us, and Pixel 5 is no different. A recent leaked video of Pixel 5 reveals a lot...
Read more
Brief

A New Xiaomi 108MP Camera Smartphone May Debut Soon!

Neeraj M - 0
In November 2019, Xiaomi propelled its first smartphone with a 108MP camera. In the last six months, the smartphone major has launched...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 1
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...
Read more

Fantastic 4: Four Day Work Week A Flashpoint Of Innovation?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
It has been an idea that has been mooted by many, perhaps also somewhat sceptically. From being a dark horse to becoming...

TikTok Is Facing The Wrath Of People Who Love It The Most

Social Media Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Ever since the popular social media app TikTok entered India, it has been growing very aggressively in terms of users. Within a...

More Articles Like This

18 Million 5G Subscribers in India By 2025: A Highly Disappointing Growth?

Brief Neeraj M - 0
The number of 5G subscribers in India is expected to remain far lesser than expected earlier. In the June...
Read more

State-Wise Number of Aadhaar Card Issued In India: May 2020

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
The above table represents the...
Read more

The Grim Reality Of Indian Startups: Only 12% Left With Cash Runway of Less Than One Month!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Previously, in the month of April when the lockdown was still in effect, Dazeinfo reported how the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic...
Read more

How People Set Their Passwords: 123456 Is The Most Common One [STUDY]

Brief Merlyn Shelley - 0
Do you know why hackers quickly gain access to your system or online accounts? It's because the passwords are...
Read more

Launch Of JioMeet Will Make Zoom To Be The 60th Chinese App To Get Banned In India?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Today as soon as the launch of JioMeet was formally announced by Mukesh Ambani, the frontman of Reliance Industries, people quickly found...
Read more

With The Launch of JioMeet Reliance Sets Its Eyes On Video Conferencing Market!

Brief Merlyn Shelley - 0
The race to dominate the video conferencing market has just become more interesting. As we are going through the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.