BriefInternet

Dark web Is Proving To Be A Nightmare For Credit/Debit Card Holders!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
57
0

Must Read

BriefKhushi Rebekah - 0

No More WhatsApp For Android Smartphones: 75 Million Android Devices Affected

A few months ago, the Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp announced a change in the availability of the...
Read more
BriefAarzu Khan - 0

Paytm Aims To Strengthen Its Market Presence With All-in-One Device

The growth of digital payment in India is primarily led by mobile. In the last few years,...
Read more
BriefAarzu Khan - 0

Paytm Aims To Onboard 10 Million New Merchants In 2020: Vijay Shekhar [Interview]

Two days back Paytm, India's largest mobile payment platform, launched first of its kind all-in-one POS device...
Read more
Abhradeep Ghoshhttp://dazeinfo.com/
Marketing professional in making with a passion for acquiring knowledge in the tech and internet domain to further advance my understanding of the booming start-up culture in India.

The average internet user might not have heard about the ‘dark web’ but to all the techies who are more than just mere dabblers in the world of internet, know what it is all about.

One could refer to the dark web as the hidden lower-most end of the chunk of an iceberg floating around in an ocean. It is the part of the internet that is not indexed by our regular search engines such as Google, Yahoo, Bing, etc. and therefore is the host and conduit of most illegal, fraudulent and criminal activities.

In recent news, it has been reported that a whopping 1.3 million compromised and stolen pieces of data from Indian users, most of which are financial in nature such as debit and credit card information has surfaced on the dark web according to a Singapore based cybersecurity company named Group-IB. The data has been reportedly put up for sale on the dark web ready to be sold to the highest bidder.

Advertisements
Source: Group-IB

The database which contains the said compromised information has been uploaded under the name “INDIA-MIX-NEW-01 (fresh skimmeD INDIA base): INDIA MIX TR1+TR2/TR2, HIGH VALID 90-95%, uploaded 2019-10-28 (NON-REFUNDABLE BASE”.

It has been on sale on the portal named Joker’s Stash, which happens to be one of the most notorious underground card shops in existence via October 28, 2019. Interestingly, the “TR2” or Track 2 records of the illegally obtained data can be potentially used to produce high-quality clonable cards that can be used to cash out using an ATM machine. They further went ahead to estimate the underground market value of the total database to be more than $130 million.

Source: Group-IB

Now, most people in India believe that the double-layered 2-factor protection issued by our government which requires an O.T.P. or Online Temporary Password sent to our mobile numbers to successfully conduct an online transaction via our cards will ultimately safeguard us against these fraudulent attempts. Well, turns out that is not entirely correct. While it is true that the system can certainly protect us in India, but it could also fail when using international transaction portals. Many of these international portals happen to require your card details along with the CCV only.

Prevent The Data Leak

In most cases, it is due to our negligence and lack of knowledge that our crucial information gets compromised. It is very easy to fall victim to activities such as card skimming, transacting on fake websites or getting our systems infected with malware. The thieves or hackers involved in these activities then happen to make a dump of all the information that they have collected from various places using various different methods and upload them on the dark web where they remain hidden from the public eye. The information then gets bidden on for sale by millions of different people with malicious intent.

Source: Steemit

A study conducted in 2019 by the University of Surrey on the Dark Web, showed that the number of harmful and illegal listings on the dark web has risen by 20% since 2016. Although various law enforcement firms, as well as security firms, constantly look out for these listings and crack-down on them as soon as they can, more of them in identical nature keep popping up and make it more difficult. The only way to safeguard ourselves from these activities is to be better equipped with knowledge while sharing them save with our loved ones, especially the older and less tech-savvy people. Let us know about your thoughts in the comments down below.

Advertisements
Previous articleAs Amazon Backs Off, Coronavirus Leaves MCW 2020 On Uneven Grounds: Major Companies Withdraw From The Event!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Dark web Is Proving To Be A Nightmare For Credit/Debit Card Holders!

The average internet user might not have heard about the ‘dark web’ but to all the techies...
Read more
Brief

As Amazon Backs Off, Coronavirus Leaves MCW 2020 On Uneven Grounds: Major Companies Withdraw From The Event!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Mobile World Congress 2020, aka MWC 2020, one of the world's largest conference, has started losing its shine much before its kicks...
Read more
Brief

Elon Musk To Launch High-Speed Internet And Revolutionise The Industry!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Elon Musk needs no introduction in the world of technology as he spearheads one of the most forward-thinking and futuristic companies in...
Read more
Brief

The New Feature Of Google Chrome Protects You From Insecure Downloads!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
If you are a frequent user of the family of Google Web-Based Apps, then you are definitely no stranger to Google which...
Read more
Brief

Over 50% Of Indians Share Their Phone Number Publicly, Become Victim Of Cyber Fraud [STUDY]

Khushi Rebekah - 0
Indians have got the least respect for their privacy and personal information. And, that's why once again highlighted with the way they...
Read more
Brief

Paytm Aims To Onboard 10 Million New Merchants In 2020: Vijay Shekhar [Interview]

Aarzu Khan - 0
Two days back Paytm, India's largest mobile payment platform, launched first of its kind all-in-one POS device for merchants. The device helps...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Social Media

YouTube Should Have Bid Adieu To Dislike Button Much Earlier?

Ambika Choudhary - 0
Online video sharing platform YouTube can be a ruthless place for content creators targeted by 'dislike mobs'. And the site owners totally understand that...
Read more

Facebook Has Pulled Off A Masterstroke By Integrating Its ‘Family Of Apps’?

Social Media Ambika Choudhary - 0
It’s indeed hard to believe that ONE man sitting at Menlo Park, oversees how nearly a third of the world’s population interacts with each...

Facebook’s Crunch Conquest: By Relying Largely On The US Market, Is Facebook Running a Risk?

DI Prime Divya Nayak - 0
Two billion! That's Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) for you - Right when you thought that this social-media giant has already connected the entire world, it's...

More Articles Like This

As Amazon Backs Off, Coronavirus Leaves MCW 2020 On Uneven Grounds: Major Companies Withdraw From The Event!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Mobile World Congress 2020, aka MWC 2020, one of the world's largest conference, has started losing its shine much before its kicks...
Read more

Elon Musk To Launch High-Speed Internet And Revolutionise The Industry!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Elon Musk needs no introduction in the world of technology as he spearheads one of the most forward-thinking and futuristic companies in...
Read more

The New Feature Of Google Chrome Protects You From Insecure Downloads!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
If you are a frequent user of the family of Google Web-Based Apps, then you are definitely no stranger to Google which...
Read more

Over 50% Of Indians Share Their Phone Number Publicly, Become Victim Of Cyber Fraud [STUDY]

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
Indians have got the least respect for their privacy and personal information. And, that's why once again highlighted with the way they...
Read more

Paytm Aims To Onboard 10 Million New Merchants In 2020: Vijay Shekhar [Interview]

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
Two days back Paytm, India's largest mobile payment platform, launched first of its kind all-in-one POS device for merchants. The device helps...
Read more

Google Sent Private Videos Of Its Users To Strangers, But Claims Accidentally!

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
The internet behemoth Google is once again facing displeasure from internet users who backup their Photos and videos saved on their mobile...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.