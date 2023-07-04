Singapore to Host the 42nd World AI Show, Showcasing Cutting-Edge AI Solutions and Innovations

Trescon, a renowned global event organizer, is gearing up to host the highly anticipated 42nd edition of the World AI Show. Taking place on August 2-3, 2023, at the prestigious Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore, this premier event will bring together IT Heads and business leaders from enterprises and governments across the APAC region. World AI Show – Singapore is set to provide a global platform for showcasing the latest trends and innovations in enterprise AI solutions, offering invaluable insights into the future of AI and its diverse applications.

Recognized as a thriving hub of technological advancements, Singapore is an ideal host for the 42nd edition of the World AI Show.

The World AI Show – Singapore will serve as a convergence point for global thought leaders, industry experts, AI enthusiasts, and innovators to share insights and explore the latest advancements in AI solutions. Attendees can expect to gain invaluable knowledge through keynote presentations, enterprise use-case discussions, panel sessions, and interactive tech talks. The event will also provide extensive business networking opportunities, allowing participants to connect with like-minded professionals and establish partnerships to accelerate AI adoption within their organizations.

Dazeinfo is a proud partner of Word Ai Show

As a global gathering of AI experts, government officials, and industry leaders, the 42nd edition of the World AI Show solidifies its position as a prestigious event in the AI community. Participants can look forward to thought-provoking discussions on the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in AI, providing actionable strategies and valuable insights. The exhibition floor will showcase the most innovative AI solutions and technologies, offering participants a firsthand experience of the transformative power of AI across diverse industries.

Naveen Bharadwaj, Group CEO of Trescon, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming event, stating, “World AI Show is a unique platform that brings together global AI experts, government officials, and industry leaders to shape the future of AI. Singapore’s vibrant tech ecosystem and strategic location in the heart of APAC make it an ideal host for our 42nd edition. We are excited to witness groundbreaking discussions and the transformative potential of AI in enterprise solutions.”

The event will feature notable speakers, including

Miao Song, Global Chief Information Officer at GLP

Daniel Ting, Director of AI Office at SingHealth

Ivan Ng, Chief Technology Officer at City Developments Limited

Sudesh Kumar, Chief Digital Officer at Hello Health Group

Nirupam SD, Senior Scientist and Head of IoT and Artificial Intelligence Energy Research Institute at NTU, The Nanyang Technological University

Miao Song, Global Chief Information Officer at GLP, one of the key speakers at the event, stated, “AI is the most promising yet controversial technology in this modern world. Adopting AI in the right way will only help us grow our businesses and create a positive impact on humankind. I look forward to sharing best practices and participating in in-depth discussions at the upcoming World AI Show in Singapore.“

Sudesh Kumar, Chief Digital Officer at Hello Health, expressed his excitement about the show, saying, “Witness the future at World AI Show, where global innovators unite to unveil groundbreaking advancements, fostering a world where artificial intelligence transcends human potential and creates limitless possibilities.”

Mark your calendars for August 2-3, 2023, and join the brightest minds in the AI community at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore.

