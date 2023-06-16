Since its launch by OpenAI in November 2022, ChatGPT (chat.openai.com) has taken the world by storm, becoming a hot topic of conversation. Individuals and companies have eagerly embraced AI-powered chatbots like ChatGPT, leveraging their capabilities to enhance productivity and streamline workflows. Now the launch of the iOS version of ChatGPT app on May 18, 2023, has exceeded all expectations, reaching an astonishing milestone of 5 million downloads in less than three weeks. This remarkable success on iOS is only the beginning, as the global community eagerly awaits the highly anticipated launch of ChatGPT on Google Play.

The data.ai report provides fascinating insights into the download trends of the ChatGPT app on iOS devices by country. The report sheds light on the evolving landscape of AI-driven chatbots and their increasing popularity among mobile users.

ChatGPT iOS app downloads by country

The ChatGPT app has established a stronghold in the United States, emerging as the largest market with an impressive 1.5 million iOS downloads. However, its influence extends far beyond national borders, as it gains traction on a global scale. With the extensive reach and distribution of app stores, ChatGPT has the potential to make significant inroads into people’s daily lives worldwide.

In Brazil, ChatGPT has garnered significant attention with 545,086 downloads, showcasing a strong presence in South America. Meanwhile, India has embraced the app with 345,676 downloads, highlighting its popularity in one of the world’s most populous countries. Japan has also shown considerable interest, with 337,887 downloads, indicating a strong demand for AI-powered chatbots in East Asia.

In Europe, Germany stands out with 240,737 downloads, while the United Kingdom closely follows with 167,509 downloads. These numbers underscore the app’s appeal and adoption in diverse European markets. Turkey has also displayed noteworthy interest, recording 121,237 downloads.

The collective downloads from other countries amount to an impressive 1.76 million, further emphasizing the global reach and widespread adoption of the ChatGPT app.

The advantage of being an app lies in its ability to captivate and retain users more effectively than web-based platforms. A staggering 92% of mobile device usage is spent within apps and games, highlighting the immersive nature of these experiences compared to mobile web browsers. By transforming into an app, ChatGPT has the opportunity to seamlessly integrate into the daily habits of consumers, becoming an indispensable part of their lives.

With its ability to engage in intelligent conversations and provide valuable assistance, the ChatGPT app promises to enhance productivity, streamline tasks, and offer a new level of convenience. As users embrace the app as a trusted companion, ChatGPT can potentially leave a lasting impact on how people interact with AI and integrate it into their everyday routines.

Now the question arises, does ChatGPT stand at the forefront of the AI chatbot competition on mobile platforms? Let’s find out!

Top 3 AI Chatbots downloads May 1 – June 3

During the period of May 1 to June 3, 2023, a collection of AI chatbot apps garnered significant attention, captivating users across both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Here is the list of those popular downloads.

Ask AI by Codeway claims the top spot on the list of most downloaded AI chatbot apps across both app stores from May 1 to June 3, 2023. Its early launch, over two months ahead of ChatGPT, played a crucial role in securing its position. By seizing the opportunity to be one of the pioneers on both platforms, Ask AI attracted considerable attention from a rapidly expanding consumer base. Notably, the app experienced remarkable success on Android devices, with over 50% of all downloads (~9 million) coming from this platform. Character AI debuted on App Store and Google Play a mere five days after ChatGPT’s iOS release. Backed by Andreessen Horowitz, a private American venture capital firm, the app quickly achieved unicorn status by attaining a remarkable company valuation of $1 billion. Character AI sets itself apart by providing users with the ability to personalize and customize AI companions, offering an extensive selection of millions of pre-designed characters. The app wasted no time capturing users’ attention, amassing an astounding 8.8 million downloads within a remarkably short span of 12 days. Notably, 90% of these downloads originated from Google Play, showcasing the app’s exceptional popularity among Android users. In the highly competitive AI/chatbot race, Microsoft’s Bing Search app has secured third position with nearly 6 million downloads. Although it slipped one place from the previous month, Bing Search continues to be a significant contender in the market. Bing updated its app store name, description, and screenshots on March 6, 2023, signalling its full immersion in the AI field. This strategic move not only reflected Bing’s unwavering focus on AI but also aimed to optimize the app’s visibility for organic discovery, forming an integral part of Bing’s App Store Optimization (ASO) strategy. OpenAI‘s ChatGPT has 5 million downloads on the Apple App Store alone, making it the fifth most downloaded AI chatbot app.

ChatGPT: A Phenomenal Journey of Success Since Launch

ChatGPT, the AI chatbot developed by OpenAI, made its debut on November 30, 2022, and quickly gained immense popularity. Within just two months of its launch, ChatGPT attracted an estimated 100 million monthly active users, setting a new record as the fastest-growing consumer application in history, as indicated by a UBS study. The study, based on data from analytics firm Similar Web, revealed that in January, approximately 13 million unique visitors engaged with ChatGPT on a daily basis, surpassing the previous month’s numbers by more than double.

UBS analysts, in their note, remarked, “In 20 years of observing the internet space, we cannot recall a faster ramp in a consumer internet app.”

Another data from Sensor Tower report reveals that TikTok, the world’s most popular short-video sharing app, took about nine months to reach 100 million users globally, while Instagram achieved the same milestone in two-and-a-half years.

The rapid growth and widespread adoption of ChatGPT demonstrate its incredible success in capturing the attention and usage of millions of individuals around the world.