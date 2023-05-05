Are Deepfakes more damaging than ChatGPT?

For the last few months, the internet has been flooded with countless debates on the future of deepfakes and ChatGPT. While a few find deepfakes quite concerning, there are many people who are worried about the evil side of ChatGPT as it evolves in the future.

Deepfakes have become a significant concern for society, as they pose a threat to our security, privacy, and trust. These realistic but entirely fabricated images, videos, and audio can misrepresent people, spread false information, and manipulate public opinion. The potential implications of deepfakes are vast and can have a lasting impact on individuals, businesses, and even governments. According to ExpressVPN, the number of deepfakes that are being identified has skyrocketed from 15,000 in 2019 to millions, clocking 900% YoY growth rate.

While language models like ChatGPT have been scrutinized, their threat pales compared to the risks associated with deepfakes. ChatGPT generates text based on the input it receives, and its output can be monitored and verified for accuracy. Although ChatGPT is a highly advanced AI, it may not always provide accurate or even reliable information. It is trained on large amounts of data, but errors or inconsistencies in the data could affect its responses.

Biasness is another challenge that could bring in more damages than benefits, at least for now. AI models like ChatGPT can sometimes reflect the biases of their training data. For example, if the model is trained on a dataset biased towards a particular gender or race, its responses may also exhibit that bias.

Deepfakes, on the otter hand, are entirely different. They use sophisticated AI algorithms to create audio and video content that looks and sounds authentic but is wholly fabricated.

One of the most significant concerns with deepfakes is the potential for malicious actors to use them to spread disinformation. For example, they could create fake videos of politicians or celebrities saying or doing things that they never did. This could create confusion and undermine public trust in our institutions and leaders. In addition, deepfakes could be used to spread fake news, creating confusion and sowing distrust among the general public.

Are deepfakes changing what we remember?

Deepfakes are realistic-looking manipulated videos or images that use artificial intelligence to generate false information. The fake Tim Cruise videos are the best example of it. Have a look at it below and it will blow your mind away.

While deepfakes may not necessarily change what we remember, the dangers of it can’t be ignored as they have all the potential to manipulate people’s memories.

Our memory is not always accurate and is often influenced by various factors, such as our emotions, biases, and the information we receive after an event. In some cases, deepfakes can create false memories by presenting convincing visual information that can influence our recollection of past events.

However, deepfakes are typically used to spread misinformation or to manipulate public opinion rather than to alter our memories. Moreover, most deepfakes are easily detectable with proper training and technology. Therefore, while they have the potential to influence our perception of reality, they are unlikely to change what we remember in most cases.

Conclusion

Both technologies have the potential to be damaging, but in different ways. Deepfakes can be used to spread misinformation or to defame individuals, potentially causing harm to their reputations or even their personal safety. ChatGPT, on the other hand, can be used to spread disinformation or to manipulate people’s beliefs and opinions by presenting them with false or misleading information.

In conclusion, while ChatGPT and other language models have been the subject of concern, the risks associated with deepfakes are far more significant. They threaten our privacy, security, and trust and can be used to spread disinformation and manipulate public opinion.