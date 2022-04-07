Tata Neu Super App Launch in India: One-Stop Shop For Everything

Tata is all set to make its first attempt to conquer the Indian market with its super app, which is scheduled for launch today. Tata Neu, the much-awaited super app will allow internet users to buy anything, with just a few clicks.

Tata super app wants to be your one-stop-shop for everything from digital payments to grocery delivery, e-commerce, Epharmacy, tour and travel, and many more. The company has been working on the super app for years and brought many service providers under its umbrella to make the super app live up to the expectations of the people. Tata Group‘s acquired brands such as AirAsia India, BigBasket, Croma, Tata CLiQ, IHCL, Westside, etc. will be offering some jaw-dropping deals to Tata Neu customers.

But what’s more interesting is the ‘reward feature‘ of this app, which has already started becoming the talk of the town.

All Tata brands on the Tata Neu app will be linked by a common reward called “NeuCoins”. Customers can earn and redeem these ‘NeuCoins’ across all Tata stores both online and in physical locations.

To make Tata Neu a grand success Tata is not restricting NeuCoins only as reward points. Tata Neu users can also make payments with NeuCoins (only for Tata brands), card, QR codes, UPI, and EMI. People can also use Tata Pay UPI to transfer money directly to a bank account and manage utility bills such as DTH, broadband, mobile, and electricity.

Tata super app was first made available to Tata Group’s 800,000 employees, as well as their friends and family. However, from today, anyone in India can now sign up for this app.

Interestingly, the Tata Neu app, which was rolled out on November 17, 2021, has already been downloaded over 100,000 times both on Google Play Store with a rating of 4.4/5 and Apple App Store with a rating of 3.7/5.

Tata Neu is a unified platform that connects several brands across the Tata universe like never before. Designed to be a super-app, Tata Neu offers everything from daily grocery, electronics, finance solutions, flights, holidays, and more, said Tata.

Tata Neu App To Give Stiff Competition

With Tata Neu super app, Tata Digital will be facing tough competition from Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries, which is currently India’s biggest conglomerate. Reliance offers several consumer-facing services through Reliance Jio, JioMart, Milkbasket, Reliance Digital, Ajio, JioMart, Urban Ladder, ZivaMe, JioMoney, Netmeds.

Other big competitors are Amazon and Paytm in India.

In September 2020, the US retail giant Walmart was rumored to be in talks with Tata Group for strategic investment in Tata Retail’s super app that could be worth $25 billion. The talks didn’t materialize though.

The equations in the Indian eCommerce market are changing fast, especially after the big giants Walmart, Reliance, and Tata Group jumped into it to capture the lion’s share of the fast-growing market. According to IBEF, the total Indian eCommerce market is estimated to reach a whopping $350 billion by 2030. The consolidation in the market has already begun. While Walmart acquired Flipkart, Amazon is creating a bigger war chest to cement its domination. At the same time, Reliance is on an acquisition spree to solidify its presence, while Tata is all set to lure customers with India’s first super app that eliminates the need of having multiple apps installed on your smartphone.

It would now be interesting to see which one, ultimately, emerges as a real winner as none of the leading players seem to be in the mood to give up on the Indian market without putting a tough fight. At this time, it is tough to say if there will be a clear winner but one thing is certain – it would be consumers who would emerge as a real winner!