Why You Must Try A/B Testing in Your Business

A/B testing, also known as split testing, is a form of marketing research. It involves comparing features on a webpage or app and seeing which ones perform better in your marketing efforts. By performing A/B testing, you’re able to save money on ineffective campaigns that don’t yield results.

However, knowing that split testing can take time and effort, many businesses may be unsure about whether it’s something they need to do. Before adopting new features, consider the following benefits of A/B testing.

Easy to Set Up

With the help of Google drafts and experiments in your Google Ads account, you can set up multiple changes to your search and display campaigns without too much time or effort. All features within your account are easy to manage and are entirely reversible.

For example, if you were to experiment with a new feature, such as font, color, or a newly placed CTA, you could create it as a draft and add it to your original campaign or use it to create an experiment. You can also share your budget across both your experiments and original campaign.

Straightforward Analysis

You might assume that comparing the results of split testing is only achievable if you’re a marketing expert, but that’s not the case at all. The information from your testing campaigns is easy to read since the metrics are straightforward.

You can compare a broad number of simple metrics like the conversions, time spent on a page, and the bounce rate. From this information, you may be able to declare an easy winner that you can focus on for your business going forward.

Reduced Bounce Rates

After spending weeks working on a website and being proud of your achievements, it can be saddening to learn that visitors are just bouncing from your site without taking the time to check out any pages or review the content.

While sometimes, this is simply due to your site not having what they need, there might be something in particular that site visitors don’t like. A/B testing gives you a chance to figure out what that might be to determine if a facelift could be in order.

You can tinker with the layout, headlines, fonts, imagery, and even colors, then compare the bounce rate results of each. Sometimes, it can be as simple as a color change that lowers that bounce rate to something more manageable.

Increased Conversion Rates

The ultimate goal of most business owners is to see site visitors turn into paying customers. When you’re not sure which features, elements and trends can provide the best results, A/B testing can help you figure that out.

Even though it can be time-consuming to create two versions of a campaign, it can be worth it when you’re able to convert more leads than if you simply made one.

Not all business owners will understand what A/B testing is or even how it can help their business succeed. However, it can be worth looking into your testing opportunities if it means you can increase your conversion rate and learn what your customers prefer. You may then start making more sales than you thought possible.