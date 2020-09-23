BriefMobile
Apple And Google Are Changing Norms: Go Default with Gmail and Chrome On the New iOS 14

By Aarzu Khan
For long Apple iPhone and iPad users are forced to use Gmail and Chrome as an optional service on their devices. The scenario is finally changing as both Apple and Google are seeing each other differently now.

Willing Gmail and Google apps users in possession of iPhones and iPads needn’t worry anymore because Google is welcoming the iPhone and mushing up Apple with its new offering.

One of the biggest new features in iOS 14 is the ability to set a default browser and a default email from the available apps. Sure enough, setting up a default app is breezy enough if you’re an Android user. Long-time Apple users certainly appreciate this delectable and nifty addition which has been a long time coming. The change finally gives them the freedom of having a choice to pick and stick with their preference on both, the iPhone and the iPad.

Earlier in June ’20, Apple revealed iOS 14, their next major update to iOS (Which also drives iPadOS by extension). Of the many new features which were announced, the one that pleasantly surprised the world was the ability to set third-party browsers and email apps as default on the iPhone. Now that iOS 14 is finally here, eligible on Apple devices, the users can exercise their option.

Until now, Apple did not allow it’s users to change any default app on the iPhone or iPad, which meant Apple Mail and Safari were the go-to options with a single click. With iOS 14, the scenario has changed. Google made sure it is one of the first brands to pounce on the opportunity and wasted no time in rolling out updates that will allow users to set Gmail and Chrome as default apps on the iPhone. Notably, while the ability to switch to Chrome has been available for some time, this feature has afforded the first fleshed out change.

Setting up both, the Gmail and Chrome as default apps on devices having iOS 14, is relatively simple. Install the latest version of Gmail on your iPhone, then head over to settings app, select Gmail where you will find a new “default mail app” menu. Tap on Gmail icon and voila! Your default email app will be changed. While the same process is to be followed for Chrome, in addition to them both, you can also try your hand with Outlook as default.

The changes are no doubt Google’s bid to offer a more Google-centric experience on Apple. While Safari and Apple mail continue to be popular with a healthy percentage of iPhone and iPad users, the changes could also prove to be a future incursion.

For now, these are the Apple devices which can capitalise on the new iOS 14 update:

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE (gen 1), iPhone SE (gen 2), and iPod touch (gen 7).

For the iPadOS 14 update:

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (gen 4), iPad Pro 11-inch (gen 2), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (gen 3), iPad Pro 11-inch (gen 1), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (gen 2), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (gen 1), iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 9.7-inch, iPad (gen 7), iPad (gen 6), iPad (gen 5), iPad mini (gen 5), iPad mini 4, iPad Air (gen 3), and iPad Air 2.

While the iPhone and iPad users revel with these options, make sure you stay tuned to this space for more updates.

