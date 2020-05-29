Fantastic 4: Four Day Work Week A Flashpoint Of Innovation?

It has been an idea that has been mooted by many, perhaps also somewhat sceptically. From being a dark horse to becoming a serious contender to get adopted in these testing times, a 4 day work week looks set to break maiden.

The idea, which has increasingly come to the fore on a global level, has been a subject of debate for some time in the industry now. With the pandemic stricken world in limbo, nations have been brought to a complete standstill. In the meantime, the school of thought has found a voice in many prominent figures like New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and industry bigwigs like Satya Nadella from Microsoft, who are lobbying for not only adopting the 4 day work week as a transitional measure but also a template going into the future.

Even though the thought of introducing the 4 day work week is difficult to resist, some shadow of doubts still holds many of us back. Interestingly, the only way to see through is finding the answers to questions:

Is a 4 day work week truly the way forward?

Is a 4 day work week an all-encompassing idealistic approach bereft of challenges?