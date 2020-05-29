DI Prime

Fantastic 4: Four Day Work Week A Flashpoint Of Innovation?

A 4 day work week idea has been a subject of debate for some time in the industry now. With the pandemic stricken world in limbo, nations have been brought to a complete standstill and Companies are now actively looking to employ strategies that could boost their employees' productivity, without straining them much. Is a 4 day work week an all-encompassing idea bereft of challenges?

By Jayesh Sharma

-

16
0

It has been an idea that has been mooted by many, perhaps also somewhat sceptically. From being a dark horse to becoming a serious contender to get adopted in these testing times, a 4 day work week looks set to break maiden.

The idea, which has increasingly come to the fore on a global level, has been a subject of debate for some time in the industry now. With the pandemic stricken world in limbo, nations have been brought to a complete standstill. In the meantime, the school of thought has found a voice in many prominent figures like New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and industry bigwigs like Satya Nadella from Microsoft, who are lobbying for not only adopting the 4 day work week as a transitional measure but also a template going into the future.

Even though the thought of introducing the 4 day work week is difficult to resist, some shadow of doubts still holds many of us back. Interestingly, the only way to see through is finding the answers to questions:

  • Is a 4 day work week truly the way forward?
  • Is a 4 day work week an all-encompassing idealistic approach bereft of challenges?
 

Join Now to read this insightful analysis in full.

This is premium content only for registered subscribers. Join the highly responsive community of tech and business leaders who power their decisions and strategies with Dazeinfo’s in-depth analysis, actionable insights and industry movers data.

SUBSCRIBE NOW FOR FREE

Already a subscriber? Log in here

Previous articleTwo Wheeler EV Sales In India by Year: FY 2015 – 2020
Jayesh Sharmahttps://dazeinfo.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Social Media

TikTok Is Facing The Wrath Of People Who Love It The Most

Ever since the popular social media app...
Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Read more
DI Prime

Facebook Shops: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars!

Amid this global pandemic, when companies are...
Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Read more
DI Prime

Facebook Fake Accounts: The Inevitable Battle That May Last Forever!

For all social media platforms, battling with...
Aarzu Khan - 0
Read more
Social Media

YouTube Should Have Bid Adieu To Dislike Button Much Earlier?

Online video sharing platform YouTube can be a ruthless...
Ambika Choudhary - 0
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.