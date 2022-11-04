When Elon Musk first expressed his interest in acquiring Twitter early this year, little did anyone know the level of impact on the future of Twitter. Fast forward to October 2022; Musk had set the record straight from the next day he concluded a $44 billion Twitter acquisition deal. People worldwide who have any interest in Twitter are left stunned by his decisions, including firing CEO Parag Aggarwal – alongside a few other top executives – and setting aggressive deadlines to reduce Twitter’s reliance on ad dollars. But that is Elon Musk!

His first tweet after completing the acquisition was, “The bird is freed”, and it indicated that Musk was all set to redefine Twitter!

Just 24 hours after completing the $44 billion purchase of Twitter, Elon Musk decided to change the home page of Twitter.

Musk’s policy which was put into effect late on Friday demanded VP involvement to bypass the code freeze that was put in place to stop employees who are not authorized to make changes in the process of taking over. He asked that logged-out users who visit Twitter.com be redirected to the Explore page, which displays the most popular tweets and news stories. Before this, users were redirected to a page that displayed an enrollment form that encouraged users to sign up for an account to view tweets.

While Musk did not elaborate on the motive behind the decision to employees who witnessed it, the message was simple – there were no sacred cows. In the old Twitter, this kind of decision could have been fought over by teams for weeks. Twitter 2.0 is different. It’s a clever way to pass the message, “I am the boss now”!

Changes to Twitter’s homepage illustrate Musk’s seriousness about transforming the company from the inside out. Just three days into the skin of “Chief Twit, Musk has started calling the shots without any leniency to employees who have been there for years.

As he prepares to eliminate many employees over the next few days, he plans to redefine Twitter in motion. Besides changing the landing page for logged-out users, he asked the team to rename the paid-subscription feature, known as Super Follows, as “Subscriptions” as a part of a quick update to the Twitter mobile app. Musk is also exploring the possibility of using Starlink, a satellite-based internet service offered by SpaceX – one of the companies owned by Musk – to make Twitter accessible in areas that are currently difficult to connect.

The employees at Twitter are now spending weekends in the office itself and burning the midnight oil to carry out tasks commissioned by Musk. At the same time, managers are busy preparing the list of employees who could be laid off. When Musk dismissed former CEO Parag Agrawal and several other high-ranking executives last week, people were sceptical about the reasons behind such a drastic move. Many wondered about Musk’s capability of intelligent thinking, which let Parag walk away with a whopping $42 million paycheque. The Information reveals that Musk decided to get rid of them to avoid the millions of dollars in stock that they could otherwise receive.

Employees are now worried that layoff announcements could come anytime during November. A substantial portion of employees are scheduled to be awarded year-end compensation in the form of stocks, and Musk may want to eliminate all the employees who fail to meet the performance criteria. Although he was quick to reject the claim, a massive layoff process would soon be knocking on the doors of Twitter, which is now led by Musk – known for his shrewdness, ruthlessness and workaholic nature.

In the meantime, Musk relies on his network of friends to help him comprehend the new ‘gadget‘ he bought. Musk is confined in a closed-off section inside Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters with a collection of Tesla cars in the parking lot guarded by new security staff. Numerous people from his office, various companies, and social circles are now a part of Twitter’s employee directory. They have received Twitter’s official email addresses as well, reports TheVerge.

The list includes David Sacks, a critical political contributor and a fellow “PayPal mafia” member; Jehn Balajadia, the COO of The Boring Company; Alex Spiro, Musk’s personal lawyer who acts as Twitter’s general counsel de facto; Andrew Musk, his close friend who works for his brain-interface business Neuralink; Jason Calacanis, a VC and longtime Musk’s friend as well as Sriram Krishnan, who was a former Twitter product manager turned VC for Andreessen Horowitz who’s close to Musk.

Musk’s presence in office has also led to some unusual developments related to former employees that Parag Agarwal fired. Kayvon Beykpour, Twitter’s previous head of product, who was sacked in May by Agrawal, was seen in the office last Friday, prompting speculation that he might be returning. However, his presence made many employees discontent, considering Jay Sullivan, the one who succeeded Kayvon Beykpour, is still working for the company. A few other reports claim that Musk’s close associates were recently seen meeting with employees – including a few former ones – triggering a rumour related to employees being called back.

Musk’s first task has been to figure out who he’d like to retain in Twitter’s engineering department. In the last week, engineering professionals were instructed to get their latest code contributions over the past 30-to-60 days reviewed with Musk as well as Tesla engineers. Some engineers have been hooked to the Twitter account that monitors the location of Musk’s private jet, hoping that Musk along with Tesla engineers may attend their company’s New York City office on Monday, to continue reviewing the code.

No More free lunch

Musk, apparently, has a clear vision about the future of Twitter, or call it Twitter 2.0. On the one hand, he wants to end the censorship of the expression of thoughts; at the same time, he is making moves that are essential for Twitter’s future growth.

Until now, there has been no charge for verifying an account, albeit it will change soon. Musk is gearing up to launch the Twitter Blue Subscription for $8/month, which will speed up the verification process and make the accounts having the blue tick even more valuable. All accounts already having the Blue Tick (verified) will also be subject to the monthly charges. These accounts will get 30 days to opt for the $8 monthly subscription plan. Failing to do so the blue tick would be removed permanently, and all premium features that come along with the Twitter Blue subscription would be stripped.

However, the $8 subscription plan is not just meant to offer verified status with the Blue tick. Musk has clubbed many extremely useful premium features to make it worthy. Features such as ‘undo tweet’ to fix typos, a customizable navigation bar, an ability to post longer duration videos than the current limit of 2 minutes and 20 seconds, fewer ads, and priority in replies mentions are some of the notable offerings of the Blue Subscription feature. The service, however, was available for just $4.99 until now, but Musk has decided to bump up the price by nearly 2x now.

But then, the world knows Musk’s finicky and unpredictable nature. Hence, we should take his plans and statement with a grain of salt until it’s made available to users officially.

At the same time, the possibility of a $20 monthly subscription plan – Elon was planning to charge for the Twitter Blur subscription earlier – may still be alive. Musk must have calculated before deciding to cut the price of the Twitter Blue subscription from $20/month to $8/month. Experts believe that to reduce Twitter’s reliance on advertising, he may be brewing something else concerning the $20 monthly subscription. The theory also has merit because of the differences in features offered in $8 Twitter Blue subscription and, now shelved, $20 Twitter Blue subscription. Musk has not offered a totally ad-free experience in an $8 monthly subscription plan. There would be ‘fewer’ ads instead.

Similarly, the Twitter Blue subscription model doesn’t offer ad-free access to many premium articles from participating top publishers. In fact, just a day before Musk announced the price cut of the Twitter Blue Subscription, Twitter sent an email to all participating publishers informing them about its plan to sunset the Blue Subscription partnership program. More than 350 publishers, including The Washington Post, LA Times, Reuters and The Atlantic, offer ad-free access to all Twitter users having the Blue subscription. However, the email notifying publishers about the change ended with “Expect to hear from us soon”.

Musk may be trying to replicate LinkedIn Premium, a multi-tier subscription model, starting from $10 a month and going as high as $100 per month. He has also stated that the price of Twitter Blue will be adjusted according to purchasing power parity of the country, which is similar to the LinkedIn Premium model.

Getting rid of extra baggage

Musk, famous for executing every task in a highly optimized manner, is now expecting the same from the employees at Twitter. Some of the employees are reportedly working 12 hours a day and 7-days a week to meet the deadlines set by the new Chief. However, the ‘arrangement’ is quite unlikely to be temporary, considering Musk has a long laundry list – which also includes a tedious process of filtering bot accounts – for the team to finish.

Anyone who has either worked with Musk in the past or is aware of his style of working can tell you that Musk is a person who is difficult to please. Musk’s strong belief in automation and early adoption of new-age technology strategy has paid off well, until now. The unparalleled success of Tesla and SpaceX – besides a few other real innovative startups he has invested/acquired – is the testimony of it. He is, apparently, not holding himself back from replicating something similar on Twitter, which may result in a massive layoff.

According to Bloomberg, Musk is weighing a range of options to get rid of half of Twitter’s workforce. The micro-social-networking platform has around 7,500 employees currently, and laying off 3,500 without attracting criticism will be a challenging task for Musk. To keep the critics at bay, one of the strategies the current team of advisors to Musk has reportedly suggested is to offer 60 days’ worth of severance pay to employees the company would lay off. It would still be tricky as he has openly been warning people about the longest-ever recession knocking on the door, possibly starting from the beginning of the next year. Layoff lists were drawn up and ranked based on individuals’ contributions to Twitter’s code during their time at the company, people told Bloomberg.

Musk being in control of Twitter would also mean the end of the work-from-home culture for most Twitter employees. The world’s richest person has openly expressed his views on not being in favour of work-from-home culture on various platforms.

The Musk’s Twitter

Amid all the changes that Musk is planning to introduce on Twitter in the upcoming days or views, there are many inevitable questions that Musk must answer.

Musk seems to equate “free speech” on Twitter with “looser moderation.” And, this could lead to a far bigger challenge in identifying fake news. In the absence of strict moderation guidelines and policies, the line would be blurred, and Elon’s Twitter may end up becoming the favourite platform of infringe elements wanting to establish discontent among society by paddling fake news.

In that world, the most raucous messages with the most impact are the ones that are heard. Musk may – or may not – get rid of bot accounts quickly, but the objective of Twitter’s existence would be defeated, and it may become just another social media platform that most movers & shakers don’t engage with. The $8 Twitter Blue subscription model will easily be hijacked by those who only wish to broadcast their views and seldom participate in any discussion or debate on Twitter.

In a nutshell, Musk’ may have big plans for Twitter, but without understanding the DNA of the social network, his aggressive approach to redefining Twitter may backfire in a long run.