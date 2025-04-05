Apple iPhone Price to Shoot Up Like Never Before

Picture this: you’re casually browsing for the latest iPhone 16 Pro Max, excited for better battery life and cameras that can spot your pores from space… and then you spot the price tag – $2,300. Suddenly, your dream phone costs more than a round-trip ticket to Paris.

Welcome to the new reality, where uncertainty about the price of the world’s few most popular products, including iPhone, looms large.

Thanks to a fresh round of tariffs rolled out like an unwanted software update by the Trump administration, Apple’s iconic iPhones may soon come with a 43% price hike.

Why?

A hefty 54% import tariff slapped on Chinese goods – right where Apple assembles most of its iPhones. If Tim Cook decides not to absorb the hit, guess who’s footing the bill? That’s right – you, me, and every teenager begging for an upgrade.

To break it down:

The iPhone 16 Pro Max could jump from $1,599 to nearly $2,300

Even the base model might swell from $799 to around $1,142

Suddenly, your phone is more expensive than your rent.

Apple’s $244 Billion Gone Down the Drain

Investors didn’t take the news lightly. In fact, they panicked harder than someone with 3% battery and no charger. As of this week, Apple’s market cap plummeted by over $244 billion, dragging it down to $3.06 trillion.

That’s more than the entire annual GDP of countries like Brazil.

One analyst quipped, “At this rate, Apple might start selling iPhones on EMI… for 10 years.”

Not Just an American Problem

Now, you might be reading this news sitting somewhere in a non-US city, and thinking that let the Americans pay the Apple tax.

But guess what? If Apple offsets the cost globally, iPhone prices could rise everywhere – India, Europe, Australia – because production cost doesn’t care about borders. A price hike in the U.S. could force a global price alignment, meaning your cousin in Mumbai might also shell out more for that sleek slab of glass.

And here’s the kicker: Apple’s plan B – to shift manufacturing to India or Vietnam – isn’t looking so hot either. Vietnam faces a 46% tariff, and India’s slapped with 27%. Plus, neither has the infrastructure (yet) to build tens of millions of iPhones with Tim Cook-level polish.

So, the next time you spot someone using the latest iPhone, don’t ask what model it is. Just lean in and whisper, “Respect. You’ve made it.”