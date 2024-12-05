From Convenience to Questionable: 10-Minute Food Delivery Dilemma in India

When someone asks if you want food delivered in 10 minutes, the first thing that crosses your mind is: how long ago was the food actually prepared? This isn’t just idle curiosity; it’s a pressing question as India’s quick commerce platforms dive headfirst into the 10-minute food delivery space.

In October 2024, Swiggy surprised everyone by announcing the launch of its Bolt feature, offering food delivery in just 10 minutes. Within a month, the service expanded to over 400 cities and towns nationwide, marking an aggressive push into the quick food delivery market. It is worth noting that the curated menu strategically includes items like burgers, snacks, baked goods, beverages, sweets, ice creams, breakfast dishes, and biryani. These items require minimum preparation time or are ready to pack, ensuring speed without compromising quality.

Swiggy’s move is part of a broader trend, with players like Zomato and Zepto having piloted similar initiatives in the past, albeit failed.

Zomato introduced its quick-delivery vertical, Zomato Instant, in 2022, piloting 10-minute food deliveries in Gurugram. Similarly, Zepto briefly tested Zepto Cafe in Mumbai the same year with plans to expand to Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad by mid-2024. Despite initial buzz, both efforts failed to scale significantly, largely due to logistical and cost challenges.

Meanwhile, a newer entrant, Swish, joined the fray, currently offering 10-minute food deliveries in Bengaluru.

As Swiggy strives to turn the dream of 10-minute food delivery into reality, much like it did in the grocery delivery segment, and Swish has set eyes on a sizeable chunk of the growing Q-commerce market in India, it raises a few important questions:

Is there a real demand for food delivered this quickly? What are the operational challenges? And, most importantly, can they sustain the model without compromising safety, quality, or profitability?

After all, as past efforts by larger players have shown, speed alone doesn’t guarantee success.

Rise of Quick Commerce: Meeting the Growing Demand for Convenience!

When Swiggy’s Instamart (launched in August 2020), Zepto (April 2021), Zomato’s Blinkit (December 2021), and BigBasket’s BB Now (December 2021) introduced grocery deliveries within 20 minutes, industry analysts were quick to criticise them. Many argued these platforms wouldn’t survive once the COVID-19 pandemic ended, citing Indians’ deep-rooted attachment to offline shopping and the assured freshness of veggies and other groceries from local Kirana stores.

However, Indian consumers proved everyone wrong by embracing digital grocery shopping in a way no one had imagined. What started as a pandemic necessity quickly turned into a habit, turning quick commerce into a booming sector.

Zomato Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart soon emerged as the country’s top three quick commerce players, currently holding market shares of 46%, 29% and 25%, respectively. These platforms not only saw a massive surge in grocery orders for groceries but also attracted eyeballs of investors.

The growth numbers tell the story loud and clear. Quick commerce’s Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) in India skyrocketed from a mere $0.1 billion in FY20 to an impressive $3.3 billion in FY24. The market is predicted to reach $9.95 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 24.7% between 2024 and 2029.

Given this explosive growth in grocery deliveries, it’s no surprise that these platforms are now venturing into 10-minute food delivery. However, even though the quick delivery model has shown promise in groceries, food delivery brings a whole new set of challenges – demanding not just speed but also consistent quality, freshness, and operational precision.

That’s why whether these quick commerce giants can replicate their grocery success in food delivery remains debatable!

Why Food After Groceries?

After conquering the quick delivery of groceries and non-grocery items like beauty products and electronics, the logical expansion for quick commerce platforms might seem to be into furniture, apparel, or other physical goods – just as Flipkart is attempting with its Minutes service.

However, for platforms like Swiggy and Zomato, focusing on 10-minute food delivery makes far more sense, given their dominance in this space. Leveraging their extensive network of partner restaurants, delivery personnel, and hyper-local logistics, it is inherently easier for them to execute ultra-fast food delivery compared to handling larger, bulkier items like furniture or apparel. These physical goods demand more complex logistics, specialised storage, and handling, making delivery within 10 minutes nearly impossible for such categories.

The financial data further backs why food delivery is a natural extension of their quick commerce ambitions. In FY24, Zomato reported an impressive ₹32,224 crore in Gross Order Value (GOV) from food delivery, making up 67.2% of its total GOV. While its quick commerce vertical contributed ₹12,469 crore, representing 26% of the total GOV during the year.

Swiggy, on the other hand, reported ₹24,717 crore from food delivery during FY24, accounting for 70.7% of its total GOV, while its quick commerce arm, Instamart, contributed ₹8,069 crore, representing 23.1% of the total GOV.

These impressive numbers highlight how food delivery remains the cornerstone of revenue generation for both companies, while quick commerce is rapidly emerging as a strong secondary driver.

10-Minute Food Delivery: Convenience or Chaos?

Food delivery in 10 minutes might seem innovative and a “nice-to-have” feature, even though it is far from a critical necessity. Much like other online shopping trends, this is likely to be driven by Gen Z, a generation hooked on smartphones and desiring to get everything instantly.

Currently, companies like Swish and Swiggy are piloting this instant food delivery service in metro cities, focusing on canteen-style food items such as pastries, tea, coffee, samosas, etc. While this is a practical and relatively easy starting point, it’s clear that expansion is inevitable.

Much like the journey of quick commerce that began with groceries and evolved to include electronics like TVs and laptops delivered within 20-30 minutes, these platforms will eventually need to broaden their offerings to include a wider variety of food options. But the big question is, how and at what cost?

Challenges on the Road to Ultra-Fast Food Delivery

Quick commerce services, whether for groceries or food delivery, promise the ultimate convenience but have significant challenges that question their necessity and long-term viability as a sustainable business model.

The most pressing issue is the immense pressure on delivery personnel. Even for short distances – say, 2 kilometres from the restaurant to the customer’s doorstep – riders face tight delivery windows, especially in traffic-clogged urban cities. This constant rush turns into a race against time, often putting riders’ safety at stake.

It is important to note that India reported a total of 4,46,768 cases of road accidents in 2022, with 45.5% of victims being two-wheeler riders. Over-speeding, a primary contributor, accounted for 62.6% of accidents, resulting in 1,00,726 deaths and 2,71,661 injuries during the year. Quick commerce’s insistence on speed fuels the fire, forcing delivery personnel to make dangerous choices to meet deadlines.

Exploitation of Gig Workers

Although gig work provides much-needed employment opportunities in a country struggling with a large pool of unemployed youth, the trade-off is troubling.

Both Swiggy and Zomato have around 400,00 delivery partners across India, forming the backbone of their operations. However, the pressure to complete multiple deliveries often pushes riders to overwork, neglecting their physical and mental well-being in the process.

Ironically, a service designed to deliver convenience to consumers ends up compromising the well-being of those fulfilling the promise. The disconnect between consumer satisfaction and rider welfare highlights a troubling reality in the gig economy, where convenience for some comes at a significant cost to others.

Operational Bottlenecks

The 10-minute food delivery model also faces logistical challenges at the preparation stage. Restaurants and bakeries often require 3-4 minutes just to package an order, especially during high-demand periods or when dealing with bulk requests. This leaves an impractically short window for delivery riders to reach the customer on time. When delays occur, platforms face a no-win situation: they either have to issue refunds to dissatisfied customers or push riders to speed recklessly to meet deadlines. Neither option is sustainable, and both compromise the service quality and safety.

Scaling the 10-minute food delivery model also demands significant investment in infrastructure. For instance, centralised kitchens – akin to dark stores used for fresh groceries – are essential to keep pre-cooked food items ready for dispatch. Additionally, advanced order prediction algorithms and high-quality delivery vehicles are critical to streamlining operations. However, these operational necessities come with significant costs. If order volumes fail to meet expectations, these expenses can quickly erode profit margins, raising concerns about the long-term sustainability of the model.

However, the substantial investments needed to scale operations do not seem an obstacle for giants like Zomato, Swiggy, Zepto, or other major players in the e-commerce sector.

Both Zomato and Swiggy are now publicly limited companies, while Zepto is planning to go for IPO next year. These companies are not only sitting on significant cash reserves but also continue to attract massive funding rounds, reinforcing their dominance.

In November 2024, Zepto raised $350 million, elevating its valuation to $5 billion. During the same period, Zomato secured ₹8,500 crore (approximately $1 billion) through a qualified institution placement (QIP). Meanwhile, Swiggy also raised around ₹5,085 crore ($605 million) for its $1.35 billion IPO, achieving a valuation of around $11.2 billion.

Profitability in 10-Minute Food Delivery: A Viable Future?

Profitability in the 10-minute food delivery model doesn’t appear to be as daunting a challenge as it is for the quick commerce grocery sector. Even though none of India’s top three players in quick commerce – Zomato Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto – are currently profitable in their grocery and non-grocery delivery verticals, food delivery presents a more promising picture.

The issue with quick commerce groceries lies in the pricing model. These platforms typically sell products below MRP to remain competitive, offering jaw-dropping discounts to attract and retain consumers. When combined with high operational costs, such as delivery, warehousing, and technology infrastructure, achieving profitability becomes a steep climb, even for companies reporting positive EBITDA.

Food delivery, however, operates differently. Unlike groceries, there’s no MRP capping for food. These platforms have the flexibility to charge consumers more than what restaurants charge for dine-in or takeaway. What makes this pricing strategy even more intriguing is how it is enabled. Restaurants themselves pass on the commissions – ranging from 20% to 27% – directly to customers ordering through food delivery apps. It’s a win-win for both restaurants and food delivery platforms, as all the costs – including the commission that restaurants are supposed to bear – are borne by customers only.

Besides, the added convenience of doorstep delivery within tight deadlines allows platforms to command a premium. Delivery charges and platform fees are added on top of the food prices, which make the total price of the order significantly higher than the dine-in prices. This unique pricing advantage makes food delivery a more lucrative vertical, even within the challenging framework of ultra-fast delivery.

This nuanced difference explains why food delivery remains the cornerstone of revenue for these companies and why expanding into ultra-fast food delivery may be a smarter path to profitability than relying solely on quick commerce groceries.

Who Will Be the Real Loser?

It would be the customer!

Even today, when deliveries are delayed or abruptly cancelled after a 30-40 minute wait, food delivery platforms typically casually offer nothing more than a refund. While this may seem fair on paper, customers are left with no choice but to experience extreme disappointment and frustration in reordering and endure another 30-40 minutes of waiting for their meal.

In the context of 10-minute delivery, the stakes are even higher because the immense pressure to meet ultra-tight deadlines falls squarely on both restaurants and delivery personnel. Restaurants, already juggling multiple orders during peak hours, will have to prioritize speed over precision, potentially compromising food quality. This rushed environment can result in improperly cooked meals, missing items, or packaging errors, which directly impact customer satisfaction.

For delivery personnel, delays in packing orders by restaurants can directly impact their ability to deliver on time, increasing the likelihood of missed deadlines or delayed deliveries. This will ultimately lead to customer dissatisfaction.

Currently, quick food delivery services like Swiggy and Swish rely on pre-prepared or semi-cooked items that can be quickly packaged and delivered. While this works for snacks, tea, or coffee, expanding to freshly cooked meals presents a much larger challenge.

Preparing and delivering diverse menu options within 10 minutes will require significant innovation and more effective strategies. In doing so, these platforms risk slowing down the process, ultimately defeating the purpose of ultra-fast delivery.

Yet, the most fundamental question remains: Do we really need food delivered in 10 minutes?

While a small segment of consumers may prioritise speed over quality, the broader picture raises concerns. The trade-offs include food quality, the health and safety of delivery personnel, and the financial sustainability of the model.

Quick commerce works best when it complements genuine needs, such as emergency grocery delivery, medicines, or even apparel. In the context of food, however, prioritising speed above all else often feels unnecessary and unsustainable.

In India, where convenience is king, Swiggy’s bold feature of 10-minute food delivery has sparked a national conversation. Is this the future of dining or a passing trend fraught with challenges?