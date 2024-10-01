Swiggy IPO: Will It Reflect Zomato’s Magic or Paytm’s Struggle?

On July 14, 2021, the stage was set, and excitement was high when Zomato launched its IPO. At ₹72–76 per share and a size of ₹9,375 crore, the offering sparked immense excitement. However, only a few anticipated what followed – a staggering oversubscription of 38.25 times, a true testament to the demand, even when Zomato recorded a net loss of ₹816 crore for FY21, ending March 31, 2021. Zomato’s Investors were unfazed, and the food-tech company soared into the public markets, marking a watershed moment for India’s startup ecosystem.

Now, Swiggy, the arch-rival of Zomato, is gearing up for its turn. With an IPO estimated at ₹10,235 crore, the anticipation is palpable. Investors are watching closely, drawing inevitable parallels to Zomato’s journey. From marquee investors to celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan and sports icons such as Rahul Dravid, everyone seems eager to get a piece of the pie. Perhaps, they don’t want to miss the bus, again.

The excitement towards Swiggy IPO is undeniable, but this time, there’s a twist in the tale!

A closer look at Swiggy’s financials makes it clear that the numbers paint a complex picture. With substantial losses of Rs 2,350 crore in FY24 and Rs 611 crore in Q1 FY25, the road from the launch of Swiggy IPO to replicating Zomato IPO success looks bumpy. The competitive landscape in food delivery is also tougher. Swiggy faces not only Zomato but also quick-commerce rivals like Zepto, making the fight for market share more intense than ever. Hence, these factors lead us to a crucial question about investor sentiment and market reception of the upcoming Swiggy IPO.

Will retail investors view Swiggy’s IPO as a promising opportunity similar to Zomato’s, or will it echo the fate of Paytm, which struggled to gain traction post-IPO?

Before diving deeper to explore the answers to the above question, it’s important to have a closer look at Swiggy’s IPO DHRP and its investors participating in it.

What Swiggy IPO DHRP Reveals?

On September 26, 2024, Swiggy filed its updated draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO). The offering comprises a fresh issue component valued at ₹3,750 crore, alongside an offer for sale (OFS) encompassing 18.53 crore shares. Given recent transactions reported at around ₹350 per share, the OFS is anticipated to be valued at approximately ₹6,485 crores, bringing the total size of the Swiggy IPO to about ₹10,235 crores.

It’s worth noting that Swiggy’s IPO has garnered significant attention, not only from venture capital heavyweights but also from high-profile celebrity investors. Major participants include Accel India IV (Mauritius) Limited, Apoletto Asia Ltd, Alpha Wave Ventures, LP, Coatue PE Asia XI LLC, DST EuroAsia V B.V., Elevation Capital V Limited, Inspired Elite Investments Limited, MIH India Food Holdings B.V., Norwest Venture Partners VIIA-Mauritius, and Tencent Cloud Europe B.V.

Additionally, several Bollywood stars and sports personalities have acquired stakes in Swiggy in the unlisted market ahead of the IPO, with notable investors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, Rahul Dravid, Zaheer Khan, and Rohan Bopanna.

Swiggy’s valuation is another talking point. During its last fundraising round in January 2022, the company was valued at $10.7 billion. However, in recent months, bankers have expressed confidence that Swiggy could attain a market capitalization of around $13 billion to $15 billion. It’s important to note that Zomato was listed at a valuation of $12 billion when it went public in 2021. Since then, Zomato has experienced significant growth, reaching a current valuation of $28.86 billion. Will Swiggy follow the same trajectory?

Swiggy IPO: Navigating Risk Factors

The timing of the much-anticipated Swiggy IPO also couldn’t be more intriguing. India’s online food delivery and quick commerce sectors are experiencing explosive growth, driven by increasing customer demand.

According to Bain & Company, India’s online food delivery market is projected to reach ₹2 lakh crore by 2030, growing at an impressive 18% annually. Swiggy and Zomato command over 90% of the market, creating a formidable duopoly.

In parallel, India’s quick commerce market was valued at $2.8 billion as of FY 2024, with Deloitte projecting that figure could skyrocket to a staggering $40 billion by 2030. Key players in this space, including Swiggy Instamart, Zomato’s Blinkit, and Zepto, are vying for a significant portion of the market. Each company is leaving no stone unturned in its quest to capture a larger share, aggressively acquiring customers and ensuring rapid deliveries within 10 to 20 minutes.

However, Swiggy is expected to encounter a more challenging competitive environment than Zomato did during its IPO.

When Zomato launched its public offering in 2021, it primarily competed against rivals within the online food delivery market. In 2024, Swiggy will face competition from both food delivery and quick commerce players. This expanded competitive landscape may reduce Swiggy’s likelihood of achieving the same level of success as Zomato.

Adding to this complexity are Swiggy’s higher operational expenses and losses, which could significantly influence investor confidence.

Swiggy’s Financial Performance

Looking into its performance, Swiggy generated ₹11,247 crore (₹112.47 billion) in revenue during FY24, an impressive 36.1% yoY growth. The company managed to reduce its net losses by 43.8% to ₹2,350 crore (₹23.50 billion) during the year. However, despite a strong start to FY25, with a 34.8% YoY revenue increase to ₹3,222 crore (₹32.22 billion) in Q1, the net loss rose by 8.3% to ₹611 crore (₹6.11 billion) during the same period. This highlights Swiggy’s ongoing struggle with profitability, as it has consistently posted net losses and negative cash flows since its inception.

Swiggy’s total gross revenue, which includes revenue from operations, user delivery charges, and other fees, surged nearly 30% YoY to an impressive ₹12,320 crore (₹123.20 billion) in FY24. Approximately 50% of this came from its thriving food delivery business.

But there are more headwinds. Swiggy’s high operating costs remain a significant concern.

In FY24, Swiggy’s expenses rose nearly 8% to ₹13,947 crore, with the trend continuing into Q1 FY25, where the expenses surged 27.2% YoY to ₹3,908 crore. Much of this increase stems from aggressive spending in advertising and sales promotions as Swiggy seeks to expand its user base. As a result, the platform’s average monthly transacting users (MTUs) grew by 12.8% YoY to 14.29 million, while annual transacting users rose by 8.1% to 46.84 million during FY24. However, despite these positive user growth metrics, rising expenses and losses could shake investor confidence in Swiggy’s future growth.

In addition, managing dark stores and gig delivery workers for its quick commerce platform Instamart poses additional challenges for Swiggy. As of June 2024, Swiggy operated 557 dark stores in India, an increase of 136 stores from the previous year. This is less than Zomato Blinkit (639) dark stores.

The nature of its gig workforce, where delivery workers are engaged on a temporary basis, remains a concern for Swiggy. These workers can leave at any time, impacting the company’s ability to maintain a consistent service level, which may in turn affect its financial stability.

In fiscal 2024, Swiggy paid delivery partners an average of ₹56.01 per order, a slight decrease from ₹58.99 in 2023 and ₹59.23 in 2022. This decline in payout might further strain relationships with delivery partners, especially if alternative platforms offer better rates. As Swiggy navigates through the IPO market, maintaining its workforce while keeping costs in check will be a critical balance to strike.

Swiggy’s IPO draft also outlines several risks associated with partner attrition that could significantly impact its future performance. Although partner attrition has not had a significant effect on its operations so far, the draft highlights various reasons why the company’s partner base could shrink, which could, in turn, affect Swiggy’s overall growth. These include the inability to increase order volume, non-competitive commission rates, and technical glitches that hinder partner engagement.

Swiggy’s IPO DHRP also highlights that the changing business imperatives or financial pressures could lead partners to explore other platforms or focus on their own delivery services. If this happens, the variety of products and food options on the Swiggy platform could decrease, leading to lower customer engagement and a decline in gross order value (GOV).

Additionally, restaurant and merchant disputes over quality control and policy compliance could also result in contract terminations, further reducing the platform’s appeal. Swiggy’s business partners face external pressures, such as inflation and rising costs of labor and raw materials. If partners pass these increased costs onto consumers, it could reduce order frequency and harm Swiggy’s overall financial performance.

A Comparative Outlook: Swiggy vs. Zomato

In comparison, Zomato has been giving stiff competition to Swiggy across many areas. While the two companies are closely matched in the food delivery space, Zomato has significantly outpaced Swiggy in the quick commerce segment. Swiggy’s Instamart generated ₹374.1 crore in operating revenue (₹403.39 crore in gross revenue) in Q1 FY25, an astonishing 107.8% YoY increase. In contrast, Zomato’s Blinkit posted even stronger results, with revenues surging 145.3% YoY to ₹942 crore in FY25.

However, Zomato’s impressive growth figures prompt a critical question: Has Zomato consistently performed at such high levels even when it was planning its IPO, or did this surge only begin in recent years?

It is important to note that Zomato’s financial performance improved notably in FY24 and Q1 FY25, rather than during its pre-IPO phase.

Looking back to FY21, which ended on March 31, 2021, Zomato’s overall revenue fell 23.5% YoY to Rs ₹1,994 crore, mainly due to its food delivery and dining-out and other business suffered significantly. The total number of orders on its food delivery platform also plummeted by 40.7% YoY to 238.9 million in FY21. Additionally, the average monthly active food delivery restaurant partner base dropped by 16% YoY to 110,000, while the average monthly active delivery partner base declined by 36.5% YoY to 120,000 in the same fiscal year.

In contrast, Swiggy’s performance in FY24, right before its IPO launch, was markedly stronger than Zomato’s, except for losses. Swiggy experienced growth in overall revenue and revenue across key segments, including food delivery, dine-out, and its quick commerce arm, Instamart. Swiggy’s food delivery business has also achieved operational profitability, a major milestone ahead of the IPO.

Given this context, if Zomato’s IPO can garner such positive reception despite its substantial decline in core business growth and other segments, it raises the prospect that Swiggy’s IPO could hold even greater value for investors. With its stronger financial performance and operational successes, Swiggy is well-positioned to capitalise on market opportunities, making it an appealing option for potential investors. However, one must not overlook the heightened competitive pressures Swiggy faces, along with its ongoing financial difficulties.

Zomato’s IPO success can also be attributed to its relatively low offering price of ₹72–76 per share and the strategic timing. The years 2021 and 2022 marked a period when many investors in India were looking to capitalise on market dips, resulting in increased interest in stock investments.

Therefore, the success of Swiggy’s IPO hinges not only on its financials and other operational activities but also on its offering price, which is estimated to be nearly three times that of Zomato’s. This significant difference poses a challenge, as it may affect investor perception and demand. Although Swiggy has showcased impressive revenue growth and a robust market position, its elevated valuation must resonate positively with potential investors to ensure a warm reception in the IPO market. Ultimately, the interplay between its financial performance and pricing strategy will be crucial in determining Swiggy’s ability to replicate or exceed Zomato’s IPO success.

In a nutshell, Swiggy’s IPO is more than just a launch – it’s a pivotal test of its business model, strategy, and long-term growth potential.