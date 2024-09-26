Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024 is Back to Unveil New Frontiers in India’s Tech Ecosystem

85 sessions, 460+ speakers, 700+ exhibitors and 50,000+ attendees from the industry, research, and academia; Asia’s largest technology event is back!!

On September 25, 2024, an exciting prelude to the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2024, took place in New Delhi, led by Shri Priyank Kharge, Karnataka’s Minister for IT, Biotechnology, and Rural Development. The event, which will be held from November 19-21, 2024, at the Bangalore Palace, is organized by the Government of Karnataka and co-hosted by the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI).

This year, it is expected that over 50,000 tech enthusiasts from across India and more than 50 nations will participate in the event, cementing its place as a premier platform in the global tech landscape.

During the industry meet in Delhi, Shri Priyank Kharge emphasized Karnataka’s critical role in advancing India’s tech innovation. He discussed the State’s vision and initiatives to make Bengaluru and Karnataka leading hubs of innovation, as well as opportunities for collaboration between technology leaders. The theme for this year’s summit, “Unbound”, emphasizes the idea of pushing beyond conventional boundaries in the tech ecosystem, reflecting the limitless possibilities that technology offers across various industries, geographies, and cultures.

Dazeinfo is once again a proud partner of Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2024, adding value to the summit with data, insights and elite outreach.

Mr. Kharge also took the opportunity to highlight BTS 2024’s comprehensive agenda, covering a wide spectrum of topics across IT, Electronics, Biotechnology, and Global Innovation. Of particular note is the introduction of the new Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) track, which positions Karnataka as a leader in advanced manufacturing.

The summit will feature 85 sessions and over 460 speakers from the industry, research, and academia, offering deep insights and engaging discussions across six major tracks: IT & Deep Tech, Biotech & HealthTech, Startup Ecosystem, Global Innovation Alliance, India-USA Tech Conclave, and the newly launched Electro-Semicon track.

The Bengaluru Tech Summit is not only a forum for exchanging ideas but also a strategic platform for global collaboration. The International Exhibition will host over 700 exhibitors, with specialized pavilions showcasing innovations in Biotech, Healthtech, Spacetech, Mobility, Greentech, and Fintech. International delegations from 40+ countries, including the USA, Israel, South Korea, Russia, Canada, Germany, and Japan, will contribute to a truly global event.

BTS 2024 will also celebrate achievements in the tech sector through prestigious awards such as the STPI IT Export Awards, Smart Bio Awards, and Startup & Investor Awards. Additionally, the summit will honour young talent with initiatives like the Bio Posters – Walkway of Discovery and the TCS Rural IT Quiz, recognizing India’s next generation of innovators.

The event will also see a significant emphasis on B2B meetings to encourage structured networking and collaborations. A dedicated BTS Event App will further enhance attendee experience by offering real-time updates, personalized recommendations, and seamless access to schedules.

With the groundwork laid by the Delhi industry dialogue, Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024 promises to be a transformative event, driving global collaborations, fostering groundbreaking innovations, and solidifying India’s position as a leader in the global tech ecosystem. As the countdown to November begins, the summit is poised to be an unmissable opportunity for tech professionals, investors, entrepreneurs, and innovators to shape the future of technology.

Register your seat for the conference where you can also avail information regarding Exhibition Stall bookings & more details about the event.