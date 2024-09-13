Samsung India in Troubling Waters: Will It Meet The Same Fate As LG?

Samsung has long been a household name, celebrated for its diverse range of smartphones and other electronic items catering to budget-conscious and premium consumers. However, despite its impressive market presence, the Korean giant has been facing stiff competition in one of its key markets – India.

For the last few months news has been making rounds about Samsung taking drastic steps to reduce its workforce in India. These layoffs are expected to affect approximately 30% of the company’s workforce spanning the smartphone, consumer electronics, and home appliances divisions.

The severity of the situation can be understood from the fact that over the past six months, Samsung India has lost around 30 senior executives who have either been laid off or have left the company to join rivals.

Surprising, isn’t?

The wave of executive departures began in February 2024 when Kunal Agarwal, Samsung India’s Senior Director and Head of Sales, Operations, and Planning, moved to Xiaomi India as Deputy Sales Head.

Agarwal’s exit was a significant loss for Samsung India and marked the beginning of a broader trend. Following his departure, 20-30 more executives across sales, marketing, and operations roles at the regional level also left Samsung’s Indian unit. And guess what, a majority of these executives joined Xiaomi.

What’s even more surprising is the fact that Samsung has not just halted all new hiring but has also left positions which are vacated due to the departure of exiting executives unfilled. And if all that aren’t surpriing enough, plans are underway to reduce the number of off-roll employees, which suggests a broader cost-cutting strategy.

It is worth noting that Samsung’s existence and growth in india largely depends on the performnace of its Mobile division. A whopping 71% of Samsung India’s revenue, totalling ₹70,292 crores in FY23, came from its mobile business, up from 67% YoY. In comparison, home appliances, the second-largest segment, accounted for 12% of the company’s total revenue, amounting to ₹11,844 crores. The fact that top executives from Samsung India are leaving for Xiaomi suggests – on the condition of anonymity – there may be significant challenges and shuffling within its mobile division. Even few of them believe that it’s an uphill battle for Samsung to reclaim it’s dominnat position.

This dramatic shake-up raises a series of questions:

How did Samsung lost its mojo in India, where it reigned supreme in the smartphone market for almost a decade? Has the strategy to ignore entry and budget smartphone segment and focus more on premium segment failled? Are Indian buyers finding more value-formoney in Xiaomi and Vivo smartphone than those of Samsung?

Intensifying Competition

The Indian smartphone market is fiercely competitive, with major players like Xiaomi, Vivo, Samsung, Oppo, Realme, and Apple vying for a sizable share. Companies are constantly innovating and offering high-tech smartphones at competitive prices. E-commerce platforms are also playing a crucial role by providing substantial discounts and EMI options, making premium smartphones more accessible to price-sensitive consumers. Interestingly, as of June 2024, the average selling price (ASP) of smartphones in India stood at $248 (Rs 20,826).

Amidst this competitive backdrop, Samsung has been struggling with declining demand for its smartphones across all market segments. From entry-level models to mid-range and premium devices, the Korean giant has faced significant challenges. On one hand, the budget-conscious customers are increasingly turning to rivals like Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, Vivo, etc. which are offering feature rich smartphons for a very competitive price. On the other hand, premium device seekers are turning towards older-generation premium smartphones such as iPhone 13, 14, and 15 in 2024. Ignoring the appeal of Apple as a brand is not easy!

This low demand is reflected in Samsung’s market performance highlighted by every research firm in its tracker.

According to Counterpoint Research, Samsung’s shipment share in India’s smartphone market fell from 18.4% in Q2 2023 to 18.1% in Q2 2024, while Xiaomi’s share increased from 15% to 18.9% over the same period. Consequently, the Chinese giant regained the numero uno position, while the Korean giant slipped to third place.

However, the situation appears even more troubling when examining data from IDC, which paints a more severe decline for Samsung.

IDC’s figures show Samsung’s smartphone market share plummeting from 15.7% in Q2 2023 to 12.9% in Q2 2024. Among the top 10 brands, only Samsung (with a 15.4% YoY decline) and OnePlus (with a 37.3% YoY decline) experienced double-digit declines in shipments.

IDC’s data further highlights that Xiaomi, Poco, and Realme dominate the entry-level (sub-US$100) segment, while Xiaomi, Realme, and Vivo control 60% of the mass budget (US$100 – US$200) segment. Even in the entry-premium (US$200 – US$400) and mid-premium (US$400 – US$600) segments, OPPO and Vivo have outperformed Samsung in Q2 2024.

Indian budget smartphone users seem to favour devices like the Redmi Note 13 Pro, featuring a 200MP main camera and priced at just ₹24,998, over the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G, which offers a 50MP main camera at a higher price of ₹30,998.

India’s Towards Premiumization: Apple First

India’s smartphone market reached its highest-ever value in Q2 2024, largely due to a noticeable shift toward premiumization. This trend has had a significant impact on Android OEMs, as more consumers are upgrading to higher-value smartphones, particularly Apple iPhones.

In the premium (US$600 – US$800) and super-premium (US$800+) smartphone segments, Apple led with commanding market shares of 61% and 83%, respectively, in Q2 2024. Apple’s key models, including the iPhone 12, 13, 14, 14 Plus, 15, and 15 Plus, have seen much higher demand compared to Samsung’s Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra devices.

Now, the recent launch of the iPhone 16 series on September 9, 2024, can also be seen as a big threat to Samsung in India’s smartphone market. This is mainly due to the fact that Apple, traditionally known for its premium pricing, has revamped its pricing strategy for the first time ever in history.

A notable drop in the MRP (Maximum Retail Price) of iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max in India is aimed at Indian Android smartphone users. By making these high-end models more accessible, Apple is opening the door to a new segment of consumers who previously saw iPhones as financially out of reach. With this bold move, Apple is positioning itself to take a larger market share from Samsung.

In months to come, it’s expected that Apple would slash the price of iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max as the the top managemnet of the company is actively engaging the government bodies in dailogues to find way to reduce taxes and make the most of PLI scheme currently being offered by the government. If the company succeeds, the price of Por version of iPhones that are being manufactured in India would go down further by another 35 – 5% – which is significant.

Samsung’s Conflicts with Offline Retailers

The price-war is not the sole reason behind smasung’s sub-standard perforance in India. If we set aside the fierce competition from rivals, Samsung’s challenges in India appear even more daunting. The company is reportedly in conflicts with offline retailers over several critical issues that have far-reaching consequences for its market position.

One of the primary issues is the inconsistent pricing of Samsung smartphones between online and physical stores. Retailers have voiced concerns that this disparity has created confusion among consumers and frustration among sellers. This is not just encouraging potential buyer to opt for experience-online-buy-online strategy, but also creating frustation among retailers.

Additionally, retailers are also facing lower dealer margins compared to competitors, particularly Chinese brands like Xiaomi and Vivo.

Even within Samsung’s retail framework, a notable disparity exists: large-format retail stores (LFRs) receive margins that are nearly double those allocated to smaller retailers. This considerable margin gap creates a competitive imbalance, undermining Samsung’s ability to effectively incentivize and maintain relationships with its smaller retail partners.

The situation is further compounded by poor stock availability of popular handsets. Despite high demand for certain models, Samsung’s inability to keep these devices in stock has resulted in missed sales opportunities and growing dissatisfaction among customers.

On the other hand, Xiaomi strategically uses both online and offline sales channels in India. The company has partnered with e-commerce giants like Amazon and Flipkart to offer flash sales, exclusive deals, and substantial discounts, which appeal strongly to price-sensitive customers.

At the same time, Xiaomi has significantly expanded its offline retail network, making its products more accessible to a broader audience, especially in smaller towns and rural areas. This dual-channel approach ensures that Xiaomi devices are available wherever consumers prefer to shop, giving it an edge over competitors like Samsung.

Workforce Challenge: Worsening The Situation

The recent layoffs at Samsung India come at a particularly challenging time, as the company faces significant turmoil due to ongoing labor issues.

Workers at its manufacturing facility in Sriperumbudur have been on an indefinite strike since September 9, 2024. This strike has now stretched into its third day, leading to substantial disruptions in the production of essential household appliances such as televisions, refrigerators, and washing machines.

Despite being smaller than Samsung’s two other Indian factories, the Sriperumbudur plant employs about 1,800 workers. It contributes between 20% and 30% of Samsung’s annual revenue in India, totalling $12 billion.

All of the aforementioned interconnected issues contribute to the increasing challenges Samsung faces in retaining its market share in India.

As the festive season sale on e-commerce platforms approaches in October, the industry experts are keenly waiting to see if Samsung India can turn the tide. India’s end-of-festive season sale period is typically a peak consumption phase, accounting for 20-30% of annual sales across various categories.

It remains to be seen if Samsung can leverage substantial discounts and enticing offers to achieve record-breaking sales in India’s smartphone and electronics markets. Or, will it meet the same fate as LG !!