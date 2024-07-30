Apple Slashes the Price of iPhone in India: iPhone 15 Pro Max Attracts Max Price Drop

Apple is constantly making moves to strengthen its presence in India. Working in the same direction, the company has dropped the price of iPhone in India, making most iPhone models more appealing to Indian smartphone users.

The price cut includes all the Pro Models of iPhone 15, starting from the iPhone 13. The made-in-India iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and iPhone 15 received a negligible price drop of Rs 300. It is the Pro models that are turning heads. Apple has slashed the price of iPhone 15 Pro by Rs 5,100 to price tag it with Rs, 1,29,800. Similarly, the price of iPhone 15 Pro Max model in India is down from Rs 1,59,900 to Rs 1,54,000.

It’s important to note that these are the new retail prices of iPhones in India, and customers can grab additional discounts in the form of exchange bonuses and credit card discounts. If availed, the price of iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could go down further by Rs 5,000 to Rs 12,000.

The drop in the price of the iPhone in India is a result of the Indian government’s recent change in import duties on smartphones, which are down from 20% to 15% now.

This is the first time Apple has reduced the price of its latest iPhone models in India. The move clearly indicates that the Cupertino giant is committed to strengthening its presence in the Indian market amid the tough market conditions in China, the biggest market outside the US.

iPhone Price Cut And Discounts: Looking Beyond China

It’s the first time ever that Apple has fallen out of the top five smartphone brands in China. In Q2 2024, the strong double-digit growth of Huawei, Xiaomi and Vivo edged out Apple as local users found more value for money in homegrown brands.

The intensifying competition in the Chinese market has forced Apple to turn towards India with refined and revised marketing strategies. The company is making more models in India to keep the price competitive and lure more smartphone users. The recent data about users switching from Android to iPhone in India indicate that Apple’s efforts are bearing fruit. India has significantly contributed to the record-high number of Android users who switched to iPhones globally.

The iPhone price cut in India has allowed many retailers and online marketplaces to launch new campaigns to attract aspiring iPhone owners. Flipkart, Amazon, Chrome, and many others have added additional discounts to offer the best deals on iPhone 15 Pro models.

Apple’s market share increased from 4.6% in 2022 to 6.4% in 2023. Local manufacturing of entry-level models of the latest series, rising demand for previous-generation models, and discounts on the Pro variants are helping Apple capture a bigger share of the premium smartphone market in India. The iPhone price cut in India will undoubtedly help Apple to capture a larger chunk of the pie in the quarters to come.