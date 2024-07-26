Beyond the Hype: 51% of EV Owners In India Want To Switch Back to Fuel Cars [REPORT]

As the demand for electric vehicles (EVs) has surged in India in recent years, so has the number of challenges faced by EV owners. Among these, charging remains the most prevalent and pressing issue. This is despite car companies are leaving no stone unturned to establish more charging stations across the country. As a result, a whopping 51% of surveyed EV car owners in India expressed a preference to switch back to internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

A recent survey by Park+ has unveiled a stark reality: the EV dream is far from a smooth ride for Indian consumers. The survey gathered responses from 500 EV car owners in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bangalore.

Failing to Locate EV Charging Stations

Even though the Indian government and industry players have made significant strides in expanding the charging infrastructure, the network is still inadequate. The survey found that an alarming 88% of EV owners grapple with “charging anxiety”, far surpassing the commonly discussed “range anxiety.” Accessible, reliable, and safe charging stations are still a rarity, forcing many to contemplate a return to petrol or diesel vehicles.

It is important to note that India boasts over 20,000 EV charging stations.

Beyond Charging: The EV Ownership Conundrum

The high maintenance cost of EV cars has emerged as another major pain point for a notable 73% of surveyed Indians. The intricate technology behind EVs often leaves local mechanics struggling to address even minor issues, forcing owners to rely on specialized service centres. This reliance not only highlights the scarcity of trained mechanics but also contributes to a lack of transparency in repair costs, which has eroded consumer confidence.

The resale value of EV cars also poses a major concern. Approximately 33% of respondents reported a significant decrease in the perceived value of their vehicles when seeking resale quotes. This depreciation in value is partly due to the lack of widespread testing methods to evaluate the quality of an EV battery, a critical element that greatly influences the overall value of the electric vehicle.

Overall, the surveyed EV owners in India have reported higher levels of dissatisfaction compared to those with ICE vehicles. This sentiment is partly fueled by the industry’s inexperience in effectively managing second-hand EV cars.

India’s EV Market: Top Brands

India’s EV market is currently being dominated by Tata Motors, MG Motor and Mahindra & Mahindra, according to Counterpoint Research. This dominance is clearly reflected in the recent survey conducted by Park+, which highlights Tata Motors’ strong position in the market.

The survey reveals that a whopping 61% of Indian respondents prefer Tata Motors’ EVs, with the Tata Nexon EV leading the pack. The Tata Punch EV follows with 19% preference. TATA’s EV offerings have been highly praised for their design, durability, and safety, positioning them as top contenders in the market.

On the other hand, BYD, a global EV giant, has faced criticism for its pricing strategies and lack of test drive options.

Other major players like Xiaomi, Ola Electric and Tesla’s impending arrival are expected to intensify competition and potentially reshape the EV market in India.

However, the question remains: Can the industry effectively address issues such as charging infrastructure, resale value, and maintenance to fully unlock the potential of electric mobility in India?