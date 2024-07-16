LinkedIn Sets Its Eyes on $12 Billion Short-Form Video Market of India: A Goldmine for Content Creators

Video has emerged as the most effective way to engage with audiences in recent years, a fact widely acknowledged by all social media companies, advertisers and content creators. Recognizing this trend, LinkedIn is reportedly expanding its video offerings in India to capitalize on the booming short-form video market.

Although LinkedIn already allows users to upload videos on the platform, the new video offering aims to boost user engagement and create additional revenue streams for influencers and advertisers.

Now the question arises: Why has LinkedIn, a professional networking platform, decided to shift its focus from text-based content to video content, especially in India?

Video Content Consumption on LinkedIn

As of April 2024, LinkedIn boasts 130 million users in India, positioning it as the platform’s second-largest market globally, closely behind the United States.

LinkedIn’s strategic move into India’s short-form video market is driven by the growing demand for video content among Indian social media users. This is mainly due to the increasing adoption of Internet and smartphones in the country over the decade.

Video is currently the fastest-growing content format on LinkedIn, with a notable 60% increase in video uploads in India compared to a global average of 45%. This surge in video content consumption has encouraged LinkedIn to double down on video features to boost user interaction, particularly in areas such as knowledge sharing, career coaching, and professional development.

LinkedIn also sees video as a potent tool for fostering economic opportunities through accessible insights and knowledge.

However, the increasing video content consumption among tech-savvy Indians is not the sole motivation behind LinkedIn’s decision to introduce video features in India. It can also be seen as a proactive response to the competitive threat posed by the X platform, owned by Elon Musk. The billionaire has publicly expressed his ambitions to replace LinkedIn, intensifying the rivalry between the two platforms. The X platform has already launched a few features, such as Job Search, Hiring, Work History, Expanded Bio, etc.

In the past, news surfaced that LinkedIn is testing a short-form video feed similar to TikTok for its users.

LinkedIn’s Video Content Strategy Differs from Rivals

With 60% of India’s 850 million+ internet users consuming video content, there is a significant appetite for video, making LinkedIn’s improved video offerings a strategic priority.

Owned by Microsoft, LinkedIn aims to position itself as a hub for professional growth and knowledge exchange through video content. This distinguishes it from social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, which predominantly feature general-interest content.

LinkedIn’s video content covers a wide range of professional topics, including knowledge sharing, news updates, skill development, career coaching, workplace culture insights, interview preparation, resume building, product launches, earnings reports, and other corporate announcements.

Beyond data-driven content, humorous videos related to corporate life, such as jokes about returning to the office, are gaining significant traction among LinkedIn users. This blend of informative and engaging content positions LinkedIn’s video offerings as versatile and appealing to a wide range of professionals and business-minded individuals.

Unlike other social media platforms, LinkedIn focuses exclusively on content relevant to professional growth and does not prioritize categories like fitness, parenting, or fashion.

According to LinkedIn’s vice-president of product management, Gyanda Sachdeva, evaluating the time spent on specific posts provides a more insightful measure of engagement across any platform compared to simply looking at the total time spent. This approach allows LinkedIn to gain deeper insights into the types of content that resonate most with its users. Particularly with video content, these insights have been highly promising.

Sachdeva noted that users who progress beyond the second video often continue viewing up to ten videos, indicating robust engagement and interest.

In line with its strategic vision, LinkedIn is actively partnering with renowned entrepreneurial creators such as Jay Singh, Namita Thapar, and YouTuber Arun Prabhudesai. These collaborations are part of LinkedIn’s broader initiative to monetize its video platform through targeted advertisements and collaborative ventures in the future. This proactive strategy not only aims to enhance user experience but also positions LinkedIn strategically within India’s expanding short-form video market.

It’s worth noting that India’s short-form video market currently stands at an impressive $5.5 billion. Redseer Strategy Consultants predict this market could potentially grow to between $8 billion and $12 billion by 2030, with Instagram and YouTube dominating the majority share.

In conclusion, LinkedIn’s expansion into the video space in India represents a calculated move to capitalize on the growing demand for short-form video content. This move is poised to not only expand its user base and enhance engagement on the platform but also to facilitate knowledge sharing, foster professional development, and create new revenue opportunities for LinkedIn, advertisers, and content creators alike.