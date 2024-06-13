Reliance Jio Satellite Internet in India Aims To Grab A Lion’s Share of $1.9 Billion Market

Barely a few months ago, the internet was abuzz about the launch of satellite internet in India. This was all due to Elon Musk’s scheduled visit to India, during which he was expected to launch Starlink, his satellite internet service that is already available in 75 countries.

While the launch couldn’t become a reality as Musk had to postpone his trip due to unavoidable circumstances, the buzz attracted the eyeballs of Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest, who has already redefined all the equations of India’s telecom sector with Jio.

To have an early mover advantage, Reliance Industries’ Jio Platforms has now forged a groundbreaking partnership with Luxembourg-based SES to launch satellite-based gigabit fiber internet services across India.

Reliance Jio’s ambitious plan has already received a crucial nod from India’s esteemed space regulator, IN-SPACe. This approval grants Orbit Connect India the authority to operate satellites above the nation. This is significant step forward, placing Jio ahead in the race against global tech titans like Amazon’s Kuiper and Elon Musk’s Starlink, all vying for a piece of India’s burgeoning satellite internet market.

Reliance Jio’s Edge Over Rivals

It is important to note that Reliance Jio will undoubtedly have an advantage over other companies in providing satellite internet services in India.

Reliance Jio, with 481.07 million broadband subscribers as of March 2024, commands over 52% of India’s fiercely competitive telecom market. India, the world’s most populous country, had approximately 936.16 million internet subscribers as of December 2023, leaving a staggering 504.94 million people untouched by the web.

Since its 2016 launch, Jio has revolutionized India’s digital landscape, propelling the nation to global leadership in mobile data consumption. Before Jio’s arrival, India ranked 155th globally in mobile data consumption. However, within a year, it surged to the top spot, outpacing countries like the USA and the UK. By March 2024, Jio’s total data consumption soared to 40.9 billion GBs, with a per capita usage of 28.7 GB per month.

With 108 million 5G subscribers, Jio also boasts itself as the largest company with maximum 5G user base outside China, solidifying its leadership in telecommunications innovation. These impressive statistics underscore how Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio has effectively shaped India’s digital future through strategic decisions that continually attract more subscribers to its mobile and internet services nationwide.

As Reliance Jio gears up to launch its satellite internet service in India and other global players are also set to enter the fray, the satellite broadband service market in India is poised for rapid expansion.

According to Deloitte, India’s satellite broadband service market is expected to reach $1.9 billion by 2030, growing 36% per year over the next five years.

India’s growth mirrors global trends, where major players like Amazon’s Kuiper and SpaceX’s Starlink are investing billions to expand satellite internet services worldwide. Recently, Starlink received preliminary approval from Sri Lanka to provide internet services.

“Comparatively low pricing of communication services in India will compel global players to drive innovation to reduce their pricing. This is already being done in many industries like automotive, where multinational OEMs had to innovate to meet the expectations of Indian consumers of high performance and low cost,” said Goenka, the former managing director of automaker Mahindra & Mahindra.

Socio-Economic Impact and Government Support

Prime Minister Modi’s government has been instrumental in promoting India’s space industry development, facilitating foreign direct investment and streamlining regulatory frameworks to spur innovation.

IN-SPACe’s authorization of satellite operations and the upcoming permissions for private ground stations will enhance Jio’s capacity to provide uninterrupted internet connectivity. This supportive regulatory environment has notably boosted investor confidence.

Projected investments into private companies have surged from $2 million to $7 million annually last year to an expected $20 million to $30 million this year. This trend underscores the sector’s robust growth potential and technological advancements.

In an era where connectivity is synonymous with opportunity, Reliance Jio’s commitment to affordability, innovation, and inclusivity sets a benchmark for the industry. Jio’s satellite internet services are poised to unlock India’s digital potential, ensuring every Indian can harness the transformative power of the internet. Beyond addressing current connectivity challenges, Jio’s initiative promises to redefine socio-economic dynamics by empowering communities with access to education, healthcare, e-commerce, and government services.