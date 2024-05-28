The Alarming Rise of Deepfakes and AI-Generated Misinformation in India: A Growing Threat to Election Integrity

The misuse of generative AI and deepfakes in India is increasing at an alarming rate!

As technology advances at a breakneck pace, generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) has emerged as a powerful yet dangerous tool. One of the most concerning developments is the rise of deepfakes, the highly realistic fake images and videos created using AI technology. These deepfakes pose a significant threat, particularly during election periods.

In 2024, nearly 64 countries, including India, the United States, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Russia, and numerous European nations, will hold or have already held elections. The impact of deepfakes on the democratic process is becoming increasingly evident, necessitating a closer examination of this issue.

Adobe‘s “Future of Trust Study” surveyed over 2,000 Indians to understand their experiences with online misinformation and their concerns about Gen AI. The study, part of Adobe’s Responsible Innovation initiative, sheds light on public perceptions and the societal impact of generative AI, particularly in the context of the elections in India.

Misinformation on Social Media

Misinformation is perceived as one of the biggest threats to society, with 81% of Indians fearing that online content could be modified to spread false information. Additionally, an equal percentage reported difficulty in verifying the trustworthiness of online content. This has led to a significant impact on social media usage, with 45% of Indians reducing or stopping their use of certain platforms due to misinformation concerns.

A striking 94% of Indians believe that the government and technology companies should work together to protect election integrity from the harmful effects of deepfakes and misinformation. This collaboration is deemed essential to address the growing concern over AI-enabled misinformation.

Media Literacy and Content Verification

One of the immediate steps suggested by the study is promoting media literacy. Andy Parsons, Senior Director of Adobe’s Content Authenticity Initiative, emphasized the need for public awareness about the dangers of deepfakes. He also advocates for using content credentials to verify the authenticity of digital content.

A whopping 92% of surveyed Indians believe that having the right tools to verify the trustworthiness of online content is essential. Another 93% feel it is important to know whether the information they consume is generated using AI technology.

Additionally, 94% of Indians agree that children should be taught media literacy skills as part of their school curriculum to better tackle AI-enabled misinformation. This highlights the importance of educating the next generation about the challenges posed by advanced AI technologies.

Impact of Deepfakes on Elections

Deepfakes have already influenced political campaigns, with examples of realistic deepfakes of politicians emerging as the election season approaches. Notable instances include AI-generated videos of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, which gained significant attention and led to investigations. These incidents underscore the potential for deepfakes to manipulate public opinion and disrupt the electoral process.

It is important to note that deepfakes targeting Indian politicians are not something that is new. Earlier in the election season, several synthetic and realistic deepfakes of politicians emerged. Examples included content featuring the late M. Karunanidhi rallying party cadre, a Tamil dub of Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a gathering in Chennai, and videos of Madhya Pradesh leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kamal Nath with altered remarks.

In light of these threats, more than 82% of Indians believe that election candidates should be prohibited from using generative AI in their promotional campaigns. This sentiment reflects the urgent need to safeguard the integrity of elections from the influence of deceptive AI-generated content.

Despite the worrisome rise of deepfakes in India, it’s inevitable in the digital age. While these technologies hold immense potential for creativity and innovation, their misuse poses significant threats to the country’s democracy and election integrity.