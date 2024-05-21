Netflix Removes Downloads Feature For Windows Users: A Bold Move or a Missed Opportunity?

Windows laptop, desktop, and tablet users will no longer be able to download movies and TV shows via the Netflix app!

As part of its ongoing strategy to expand its subscriber base and eliminate freeloaders, Netflix is testing a new dedicated app for Windows 10 and later users. This new app will replace the native Windows 10 and 11 apps with a web-based application or Progressive Web App (PWA). However, the most disheartening aspect of this development is that the new Netflix app will not support the “Downloads” feature, making offline viewing on Windows devices a thing of the past. Users can still download and watch content offline on supported mobile devices.

Over the past few weeks, numerous Windows users have been notified about an upcoming update to their Netflix app. Some expressed discontent on social media platforms, criticizing Netflix’s decision to restrict the “Downloads” feature to mobile users only.

However, despite this limitation, the forthcoming Netflix app on Windows devices will bring a host of new features and enhancements aimed at improving user experience. These include support for watching live events, enhanced streaming quality, compatibility with ad-supported plans, and various other improvements.

Netflix has yet to confirm whether the new app will be a web wrapper. A web wrapper essentially packages a website into an app-like interface. However, the company has clarified that it will essentially function as a web-based app, offering the same features as the existing Netflix.com website. Consequently, due to its web-based nature, it won’t support the Downloads feature, which is typically available in native apps.

The new Netflix app for Windows 10 and 11 is set to roll out in June 2024, replacing the existing app. Users must update to this new version to continue streaming on Windows.

Netflix advises users to enable automatic app updates in the Microsoft Store to ensure they receive the “new experience.”

A Blow to Offline Viewers

Netflix, with over 269.6 million paid subscribers worldwide as of Q1 2024, is the world’s top OTT video streaming service provider. The platform has undergone significant changes in the last two years, including a crackdown on password sharing, which limits account usage to a single household.

The new change, preventing offline viewing on Windows PCs, suggests that Netflix is trying to curb more freeloaders. This also ensures that only paid members can access Netflix content, rather than sharing accounts with friends or others. However, this decision could impact many users who rely on offline viewing, especially those with slow internet connections or frequent travellers.

Offline viewing is a favourite feature among Netflix users, allowing them to download shows and movies for later viewing without an internet connection. Therefore, many users prefer the app over the website solely for its download functionality. The new app raises questions about its usefulness compared to simply accessing Netflix via the website.

Without the downloads feature, Netflix users may question the purpose of having a dedicated app on Windows devices. Essentially, it offers a web-based experience packaged in a Microsoft Store app, which may not justify the transition for users who highly value offline viewing. As Netflix continues to evolve and respond to evolving user preferences, it remains to be seen whether this new move will be perceived as a bold step forward or a missed opportunity to maintain user satisfaction and retention.