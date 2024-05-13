Job Seekers in India Rejoice: Hiring in Cybersecurity and Data Analytics Skyrocket Over 200%

The outlook for India’s IT sector shines with promise for this ongoing fiscal year 2025, bolstered by the surge in hiring activity in India observed in the previous fiscal year, ending March 31, 2024. This robust uptick in tech hiring during fiscal 2024 was largely driven by demand for essential functional skills such as Development, ERP, Testing, Design and Engineering, and Networking. The latest market insights from Quess Corp shed light on the country’s evolving landscape of technology talent acquisition.

Among the functional skills, Development remained the most sought-after, accounting for a significant 35% of the overall talent demand in FY24. Particularly, professionals skilled in Java were in high demand, reflecting the industry’s reliance on this programming language for various projects and applications.

Following development skills, the demand for ERP accounted for 12%, while testing, and design & engineering each contributed 7% to the overall talent demand for FY24 ending March 31, 2024.

The percentage indicates the contribution towards overall talent demand for FY24.

Rise in Cloud and Cybersecurity Jobs

As more companies migrate their data to the cloud, the need for robust cybersecurity measures has become critical. This has led to a heightened demand for skilled professionals in cloud and cybersecurity fields in India. Interestingly, there has been a remarkable surge in demand for Cybersecurity (215%) and Cloud (16%) expertise from the first six months of FY24 to the second six months of FY24.

Similarly, tech organizations are increasingly turning to data analytics to extract deeper insights from their data. This trend has fueled the demand for data analysts, data scientists, and business intelligence specialists who can interpret and leverage data effectively. Surprisingly, the demand for talent in “Analytics” increased an astonishing 256% from H1 FY24 months to H2 FY24, underlining the growing reliance on data-driven decision-making across industries.

In FY24, India experienced notable talent demand across diverse industries, with IT Services firms leading at 51%, followed by BFSI (19%), Automotive (15%), Consulting (9%), and Products (6%) firms. However, significant growth trajectories emerged from sectors like manufacturing, retail, and healthcare and life sciences. This indicates a diversification of talent needs beyond the traditional IT sector.

The new-age technological domains of big data, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence (AI) are anticipated to remain significant drivers of hiring initiatives in India’s tech industry. These domains are poised to be pivotal in shaping the industry’s future as companies aim to innovate and maintain competitiveness in an increasingly digital world. Job seekers must capitalize on this substantial demand for talent across industries.