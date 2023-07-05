Meta’s Threads: An Emerging Threat to Twitter’s Dominance?

In the world of social media, two companies are constantly making headlines: Meta and Twitter. While the mastermind Elon Musk has been busy introducing many new features to the Twitter platform to attract more users as well as advertisers, Meta, under the leadership of Mark Zuckerberg, is gearing up to launch a Twitter clone. Meta’s Project 92, aka Threads, which has features similar to Twitter, is slated to go live on July 6, 2023, as indicated by a listing on Apple Inc.’s App Store.

Threads by Meta made its first appearance in the digital space when it was discovered on the Google Play store in Europe on July 3rd. Later on the very same day, the app made its way to the Apple App Store, offering iOS users a seamless and consistent experience across platforms. It is worth noting that Threads positions itself as “Instagram’s text-based conversation app” on Apple’s App Store, hinting at its unique focus and functionality. Apart from a simple countdown displayed on the app’s accompanying website, no additional details are provided, intensifying the anticipation surrounding its forthcoming launch.

Let’s dig deeper into the features and functionalities of the Threads app and how this Twitter-like app sets itself apart or shares similarities with the Twitter app.

Threads by Meta: A Clone or an Evolution?

Threads – Instagram’s text-based conversation app – aims to provide a Twitter-like experience while introducing its own unique elements. While both platforms share the concept of microblogging, Threads brings several distinctive features to the table.

Threaded Conversations: One of the notable features of Threads is its focus on threaded conversations. This feature enables users to express their perspectives through text or image-based posts, known as “threads.” Others can then react, reply, and share these threads, fostering engaging and interactive discussions within the app.

Integration with Instagram: Preview screenshots suggest that Threads boasts seamless integration with Instagram, enabling users to log in using their Instagram handles, maintain their usernames, and continue following the same accounts. The app also emphasizes the ability to connect with favourite creators and individuals who share similar interests, fostering a sense of community and engagement. Users are promised the opportunity to build a loyal following, creating a dedicated audience for their ideas, opinions, and creative expressions.

Meta Ecosystem and Technologies: As part of the Meta ecosystem, Threads has the potential to leverage advanced virtual and augmented reality technologies. This opens up exciting possibilities for immersive interactions and content creation. Users may have the opportunity to engage with 3D objects, virtual environments, and augmented reality experiences within the Threads app.

Familiar Twitter Features: Threads is expected to incorporate some of the well-established features of Twitter, such as hashtags, mentions, and trending topics, and the ability to share rich media content such as photos, videos, and GIFs. This maintains a level of familiarity for users transitioning from Twitter to Threads and allows for easy adoption of the new platform.

Meta Replicating Success from Its Competitors

Meta has a track record of launching its own versions of innovations pioneered by rival apps, often with great success.

In March 2015, Facebook introduced ‘On This Day,’ a feature that enables users to view their past posts from the same day in previous years. Notably, this feature closely resembled Timehop, an app that boasted around 6 million daily users when Facebook introduced its version. Timehop’s COO, Rick Webb, claimed that Facebook essentially replicated the app, even down to minute details such as colour schemes and picture frame graphics. As a result, Timehop was forced to make adjustments in order to establish its own unique identity and stand out from Facebook’s offering.

In August 2016, Instagram replicated Snapchat’s disappearing-photo feature by introducing Stories – a feature that has since become integral to the Instagram experience. In August 2020, Instagram launched Reels, enabling users to create and share short-form vertical videos akin to TikTok.

In May 2021, Facebook introduced ‘Neighborhoods,’ a feature that bore a striking resemblance to ‘Nextdoor,’ a popular hyperlocal social networking app. However, the company decided to shut down Neighborhoods in September 2022.

In June 2023, Meta launched the Blue Subscription feature on Facebook and Instagram, following the footsteps of Twitter.

By launching Threads, Meta is entering into a competitive landscape where other companies are also vying to attract users away from Twitter by offering alternative social networking platforms. Made-in-India microblogging platform Koo is one such example of a Twitter alternative.

Mastodon’s open-source decentralized model, established seven years ago, witnessed a surge in new users immediately after Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition. Similarly, Bluesky, a decentralized platform initiated by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, is currently in the beta stage. In contrast to Twitter, Bluesky aims to empower users by granting them greater control over their feeds. The platform plans to provide users with the ability to choose from a range of recommendation algorithms, enabling them to curate their own personalized experiences.

Is Meta’s Threat An Emerging Threat for Twitter?

Meta’s entry into the social media space with its app Threads is likely to challenge Twitter’s market position and intensify the competition between the two platforms. Boasting a monthly active user base of 3 billion on Facebook, including Facebook and Instagram, Meta possesses a considerable advantage over Twitter, which has approximately 360 million monthly active users globally. This large user base, combined with Meta’s established brand presence and the ability to seamlessly integrate Threads with Instagram, positions Meta as a formidable competitor. This will surely give the company an advantage in capturing the attention and interest of users.

Additionally, Meta’s history of successfully replicating popular features from rival platforms, exemplified by Instagram’s adoption of Stories and Reels, further strengthens its position.

Meta’s timing for launching Threads could prove advantageous, considering the backlash Twitter has been facing since Elon Musk’s takeover of the company in October 2022. The acquisition of Twitter has been a prominent topic in the media, garnering mixed reactions from industry analysts and users. While some appreciated the changes he brought, such as the introduction of the Blue subscription, others criticized and even abandoned the platform.

One recent announcement that sparked controversy among Twitter users was the implementation of a temporary limit on the number of tweets users could read per day. This move aimed to address issues of extreme data scraping and system manipulation. However, many Twitter users who are heavily invested in the platform have expressed their discontent with this limitation. Another significant change on Twitter was the decision to limit access to its TweetDeck platform, which offers an enhanced interface for viewing multiple tweets simultaneously, to paying users in the near future. These changes have fueled discussions about the direction Twitter is taking under Musk’s leadership and have raised concerns among some users.

All the above-mentioned factors that have annoyed Twitter users could potentially contribute to Meta’s ability to attract users from Twitter to its Threads app.

In contrast, Elon Musk and a significant number of Twitter users do not seem concerned about the upcoming launch of Meta’s Threads. In response to a tweet about the release of Threads, Musk expressed a lighthearted sentiment, stating, “Thank goodness they’re so sanely run.” Some Twitter users are making fun of Meta’s Threads, stating that “Unsurprisingly, Meta’s Twitter competitor collects all of your data” and “All your Threads are belong to us”. Their posts and comments reflect a mixture of scepticism and amusement regarding Meta’s approach to data privacy.

While Twitter remains a dominant player in the social media landscape, the competition from Meta and its innovative offerings cannot be underestimated. The success of Threads and Meta’s ability to provide a compelling alternative to Twitter’s user base will determine the extent of the threat posed by Meta to Twitter’s market position.

Will Meta’s innovative offerings be enough to sway users from Twitter, or will Twitter’s dominant presence and loyal user base remain unshaken? Only time will tell.