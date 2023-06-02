In the realm of rapid growth and limitless potential, India stands tall as one of the world’s fastest-growing countries across various dynamic sectors, including technology, retail, FMCG, and more. Interbrand, the renowned brand consultancy worldwide, officially reveals the highly anticipated ranking of India’s top 50 most valuable brands. What makes this year’s revelation even more intriguing is the remarkable inclusion of two powerhouses owned by Mukesh Ambani – Reliance Industries and Reliance Jio – securing coveted positions on the top 5 list.

In a historic milestone, the collective value of the top 50 brands in India has surpassed $100 billion (₹8.31 trillion or ₹8.3 lakh crore), with an extraordinary 167% surge over the past decade.

Top 5 Most Valuable Brands in India 2023

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) continues to reign supreme as India’s most valuable brand, with an astounding value of approximately ₹1.096 trillion (₹1.1 lakh crore). Over the past 10 years, TCS’s brand value has jumped a whopping 153%. Not far behind, we witness the awe-inspiring rise of Reliance Industries (RIL), an empire crafted by the visionary Mukesh Ambani. The brand value of Reliance Industries has surged 121% in the last decade to reach ₹653.21 billion (₹65,321 crore) in 2023. This astonishing growth in RIL made it India’s second most-valuable brand. Infosys, with a brand value of ₹533.24 billion (₹53,324 crore), stands in third place on the list. The technology titan recorded a mind-blogging growth of 197% in its brand value between 2013 and 2023, leaving us in awe of its meteoric rise. Among the best 5 brands in India, HDFC recorded the highest growth in its brand value over the last decade. The brand value of HDFC, India’s banking and financial services behemoth, grew 224% since 2013 to stand tall at ₹502.910 billion (₹50,291 crore) in 2023. The surprising entry on the list of India’s top 5 brands in 2023 is Jio. The company Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited is a newcomer to the Indian business landscape. Since commencing operations in 2016, Jio has rapidly made its mark, garnering a remarkable brand value of ₹490.27 billion (₹49,027 crore). This meteoric rise of Jio in India made it the fifth most valuable company in India in 2023.

Other highlights

Here are some other interesting highlights of Interbrand’s list of the most valuable Indian companies by their brand value in 2023.

The combined brand value of India’s top 10 brands, amounting to ₹4.95 trillion (₹4.95 lakh crore), surpassed the cumulative value of the remaining 40 brands on the list, which amounts to ₹3.36 trillion (₹3.36 lakh crore). India’s top three brands alone account for a staggering 46% of the total value of the top 10 brands in 2023. Additionally, the collective worth of the top five brands represents 39.4% of the total value of the 50 most valuable brands in India.

Fastest-growing brands and sectors

Over the span of the last decade, several brands have experienced an extraordinary surge in growth, propelling them to the ranks of the fastest-growing powerhouses. Among this esteemed group, JSW stands out with an astounding growth rate of 323%, followed closely by Asian Paints at 293%, Tanishq at 285%, Kotak at 260%, and HDFC at 224%. These impressive figures not only demonstrate the remarkable success achieved by these brands but also highlight their unwavering commitment to innovation and strategic vision.

Examining the fastest-growing sectors over the last ten years, FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) sector is leading the pack with a CAGR of 25%. This is followed by the Home Building & Infrastructure and Technology sector, which showed an impressive growth of 17% and 14% CAGR, respectively.

Although the Financial Services sector continues to hold the record with the highest number of brands, totalling nine on the list of India’s top 50 companies by brand value 2023, the Home Building & Infrastructure sector truly steals the spotlight. Since 2014, this sector has witnessed the addition of seven brands to the list, showcasing its rapid growth and increasing prominence. This surge underscores the sector’s resilience and pivotal role in shaping the market landscape.

The Home Building & Infrastructure sector has witnessed a phenomenal surge, skyrocketing from ₹69 billion to ₹344 billion over the course of the last decade. Meanwhile, the Technology sector has demonstrated impressive expansion, growing from ₹693 billion to a staggering ₹2.5 trillion during the same period.