Money20/20 Unveils Exciting Agenda and Stellar Speaker Lineup: Setting the Stage for the Global Fintech Show

Money20/20, the premier global fintech event, has unveiled its highly anticipated agenda for the upcoming Europe show scheduled to take place in Amsterdam from 6th to 8th June. With more than 300 distinguished speakers expected to participate, including top executives from renowned global banks like HSBC, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, NatWest, and Citi, as well as innovative payments providers such as GoCardless and Stripe, and emerging fintech companies like Plum, Bunq, and Zilch, the event promises to be an exceptional gathering.

Money20/20 Europe will also host esteemed speakers such as the CEOs of the London Stock Exchange and Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, representatives from the Regtech Association, the European Banking Authority, and the Ministries of Finance in Israel and Germany, among others, who will share their insights and expertise on the industry’s most pressing topics.

“We are delighted to present an agenda carefully crafted to help the industry navigate current challenges and seize the remarkable opportunities that lie ahead. Money20/20 Europe serves as the premier platform for conducting business within the financial ecosystem. We eagerly anticipate the opening of the doors at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre on June 6th, where we will inspire the industry through knowledge exchange, valuable in-person connections, and much more,” said Tracey Davies, President of Money20/20.

Among the prominent speakers at Money20/20 Europe is Hiroki Takeuchi, Co-founder and CEO of GoCardless, a global leader in direct bank payments.

“I’m thrilled to participate in Money2020. I hope that my session on the future of payments will inspire everyone to embrace the exceptional opportunities before us and leverage innovations like open banking to their fullest potential, benefitting businesses and consumers worldwide,” Takeuchi said while expressing his excitement about speaking at Money20/20 Europe.

While covering a wide range of fintech topics, this year’s event will feature an increased focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) themes, with over 10 dedicated sessions and esteemed speakers from Visa, Frontier, the Ellen McArthur Foundation, as well as platforms like Patch and Parley.

Dazeinfo, a renowned provider of insightful business news & analysis, has partnered with Money20/20 Europe. This collaboration brings together two influential players in the industry, uniting their expertise to amplify the reach of unparalleled insightful content, ideas and discussions that would place at event, and empower professionals in the rapidly evolving fintech landscape.

Gerrit Sindermann, Deputy Executive Director at the Green Digital Finance Alliance (GDFA), a Swiss-based not-for-profit organization driving green digital finance innovation, will moderate a panel discussion on sustainability titled “Sustainability: Tick Box or Choice.“

“At GDFA, our mission is to foster financial innovation that addresses climate, nature, and biodiversity challenges across the global ecosystem. We recognize Money20/20 Europe as a pivotal platform for shaping the landscape of green digital finance worldwide,” said Sindermann.

The event promises to be an invaluable opportunity for industry professionals to gain insights, foster collaboration, and shape the future of finance. You can follow this link to the completely list of speakers.