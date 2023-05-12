These social media strategies will help businesses take a flight to success in 2023

Social media platforms have become an integral part of people’s lives. Over 4.48 billion people worldwide are estimated to stay glued to social media regularly, making it a highly effective channel to reach and engage with a large audience. By leveraging social media, businesses can tap into this vast user base and increase their brand visibility.

Trends come and go, but in social media marketing it’s important to stay on top of trends. What will make it a lot easier is our guide to social media trends. By being aware of these trends, you can create a more effective marketing campaign.

Take a look at our picks for the best and longest-lasting 2023 social media trends to use in your marketing campaign.

Sustainable

If marketers want to keep on their users’ good side, they should avoid a lot of controversial opinions. But one issue that is pretty much universally accepted is climate change. No one wants the world to die, so if you can show your users that you are taking steps to do your part, you’re going to get a lot of fanfare.

Modern users are always on social media either researching or supporting their favorite brands. And they will research you. They will look into your business practices and look at the ingredients on your items to make sure that they don’t see any immediate red flags. So, save them the hassle and put it all over their socials.

Accessible

It’s becoming more and more accepted to make your websites, apps, and social media posts as accessible as possible. The differently abled need to use the internet too, and likely they might want to buy your products too, so why would you exclude them? Simple moves like high-contrast text, alt text for images, captions on videos, audio descriptions, etc. will all make your content more accessible to a wider range of people. This is particularly important in B2B social media strategies, which have a narrower audience pool.

Authentic

It’s the buzzword of the social marketing industry: authentic. Everything has to be authentic. And it’s true, users are tired of the polished look that was touted by Instagram (so much so that they protested it), but there is more to the authentic idea than putting a grainy filter over your photos. It does allow you to bring the “quality” of your camera down, but not your content. As long as it’s truthful and offers something human to it, you’ll have hit “authentic”.

Engaging

Short-form video content has taken off, and it is everywhere now. It’s on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. But in order to cut through the noise of these platforms, you need to remember one rule: make it entertaining.

Entertaining is a broad term, so you don’t have to put on a skit or make a full production for a 30-second video. Instead make sure you hit something like laughter, satisfaction, learning, etc. All those pool cleaning TikTok videos go viral because it’s satisfying to see something clean. Recipes you will never make are watched because you’re learning something. Reddit stories are currently going viral because they’re juicy gossip about someone you’ll (hopefully) never know. If you make your content entertaining, you’re making it engaging.

So, what’s not entertaining? Being marketed to. No one on TikTok or Insta wants an advert explaining all the buzzwords you’ve come up with for your super-duper product.