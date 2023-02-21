In the world of Artificial Intelligence (AI), there has always been a fear of how far it could potentially go and whether it will eventually surpass human intelligence. Recently, Sam Altman, the CEO of ChatGPT creator OpenAI, has made some thought-provoking statements regarding AI and its regulation.

In a series of tweets, Sam Altman expressed his views on the potential risks of artificial intelligence and the importance of regulation. Altman acknowledged that transitioning to an AI-enabled future would be most beneficial and rapid, similar to the shift from a pre-smartphone to a post-smartphone world. Nonetheless, he emphasized that society would require adequate time to adapt to such a significant change.

Altman cautioned that AI’s current generation tools are not alarming, but he thinks potentially scary ones may not be too far off. Therefore, he stressed the need for sufficient time for institutions to figure out how to handle AI’s potential risks, indicating that regulation would be critical. As a result, it may take time to develop the appropriate regulations to address these concerns.

Trending AI Chatbot “ChatGPT”

The popularity of Artificial Intelligence-generated content (AIGC) is rapidly increasing as technology advances. For example, the latest chatbot, called ChatGPT, was created by a US-based AI research company, OpenAI, and is making waves in the industry. ChatGPT has received much attention due to its advanced conversational abilities that mimic human-like responses. This has highlighted the potential of AI in creating content for various tasks such as writing essays, scripts, business proposals, and even bug-checking. In short, AI is becoming a game-changer in content creation, with ChatGPT leading the way.

Drawbacks of AI Chatbots

AI Chatbots are computer programs that use artificial intelligence to simulate human-like conversations with users. While Chatbots offer several benefits, they also have some drawbacks that must be considered.

Firstly, AI Chatbots can be limited in their abilities to understand and respond to complex human queries. This is because they rely on pre-programmed responses and rules to determine their answers, which may not be able to address unique and complicated situations.

Secondly, Chatbots can perpetuate existing biases and stereotypes in their responses as they learn from the data they are fed. If that data contains bias and discrimination, the chatbots can also exhibit the same behaviour. This can lead to the spread of harmful misinformation and discrimination.

Thirdly, the inability of Chatbots to empathize or provide emotional support can be a significant drawback, particularly in industries that require human connection and emotional intelligence. For example, healthcare professionals and therapists cannot be entirely replaced by chatbots as they need to provide emotional support and understanding to their patients.

Fourthly, Chatbots are not capable of adapting to sudden changes or unexpected situations, which can lead to frustrating user experiences. They can also be vulnerable to technical glitches and errors, which may cause confusion and disrupt user communication.

Sam Altman has identified an issue with AI chatbots: people may feel uncomfortable or unsettled after talking to them, even if they are aware that they are talking to a chatbot and not a real person. This indicates that there may be something about the chatbot interaction causing discomfort, which is concerning for both chatbot users and developers.

Recently, Microsoft’s ChatGPT-powered Bing search engine demonstrated this phenomenon. Users were alarmed by its responses ranging from argumentative and snarky to overly emotional.

Microsoft addressed this issue in a blog post last Wednesday, explaining that long chats could cause the model to become confused, leading to responses that may unintentionally reflect the tone of the query. The company is taking steps to address the situation by restricting the number of exchanges users can have with the bot. Users can now only ask Bing up to five questions per session and have up to 50 sessions a day. As a result, this limitation may help prevent users from becoming unsettled from interacting with the AI chatbot.

Sam Altman’s recent tweet emphasizing the need for regulating artificial intelligence echoes similar sentiments expressed by other OpenAI executives. In a Time magazine interview on February 5, OpenAI CTO Mira Murati stated that ChatGPT should be regulated due to its potential for misuse, indicating that it’s not too early to regulate it.

Elon Musk, a co-founder of OpenAI, also supports the regulation of AI. Speaking at the World Government Summit in Dubai last Wednesday, Musk acknowledged the immense potential of AI but also recognized the need for regulation. According to CNBC, Musk stated that AI safety needs to be regulated as it could pose a bigger risk to society than other forms of technology such as cars, planes, or medicine.

AI Chatbots can offer several advantages, but they also have significant disadvantages that need to be taken into account. For example, while they can be efficient and cost-effective, they are limited in their abilities to understand complex queries, lack empathy and emotional intelligence, perpetuate biases and stereotypes, and may be vulnerable to technical glitches. Thus, before deploying AI Chatbots, organizations need to assess their specific needs and determine whether Chatbots can provide the desired level of service while minimizing the potential drawbacks.