Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is known for charging a premium for iPhone accessories and parts, such as charging adapters, AirPods. The same is also applicable to the service fees to repair in case of any issue. If you own an iPhone, you must pay attention to the company’s latest announcement.

The Cupertino giant has increased the battery replacement cost at an Apple store for all out-of-warranty iPhones. Starting on March 1, 2023, the battery replacement for iPhone 13 and older models will be $20 more.

For instance, if you have an iPhone 13 that is no longer covered by warranty, currently, the new battery will cost you $69. However, after two months, the cost to replace iPhone 13 battery will be $89.

“The current out-of-warranty battery service fee will apply until the end of February 2023. Effective March 1, 2023, the out-of-warranty battery service fee will be increased by $20 for all iPhone models prior to iPhone 14.”

A $20 increase in iPhone battery replacement cost may not sound a huge jump considering the price of iPhone though. However, besides iPhone, it will also be applicable to all out-of-warranty iPads, and MacBook laptops as well.

The latest iPhone 14 models are currently under warranty, and if anything goes wrong, the company will repair the device at no cost. However, after a year from the date of purchase, Apple will charge $99 to replace the batteries in them.

Apple’s decision to increase iPhone battery replacement cost

Some of you may be wondering what led Apple increase the price of iPhone battery replacement for older models!

One of the primary reasons is the supply chain challenges and inflation, which have had an impact on the company’s earnings. Last year, Apple executives agreed to increase iPhone prices in several international markets.

Making the new battery in iPhones $20 more expensive will also help Apple in boosting iPhone sales. This decision move will encourage more people to upgrade their phones to the latest model, instead of simply replacing the battery. Furthermore, more people will prefer to purchase iPhones with extended warranties in order to avoid having to pay this additional fee.

There is one big disadvantage though; a number of iPhone users may switch to non-Apple repair stores for cheaper battery replacement prices.

Cost variations for replacing an iPhone battery: 2017-2023

It is important to note that Apple previously experienced low iPhone sales, owing primarily to changes in the battery replacement fee.

In late 2017, Reddit users discovered that Apple was limiting the processing speed on iPhones with older batteries. Users were eventually forced to replace the battery in their iPhones for $79 or purchase a new iPhone.

Some South Korean iPhone users had even filed the country’s largest-ever class action lawsuit against Apple and Apple Korea for US$12 million.

This big revelation became a scandal, forcing the Cupertino giant to lower the cost of iPhone battery replacements from $79 to just $29.

In 2019, Apple CEO Tim Cook cited the $29 battery replacements as one of the primary reasons for lower-than-expected iPhone sales.

Later in last 2018, the battery replacement prices were raised again to $69 for iPhone X, iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs, and $49 for older models.

The move to bump up the price of battery replacement for iPhone would surely disappoint many users considering the longer upgrade cycle among iPhone users than before. Reports highlight that iPhone users stick to their device for 4 years, on average, now before upgrading or replacing it with something else. The longer upgrade cycle also results in huge demand for battery replacement among iPhone users who stay glued to their devices for more than 3 years.