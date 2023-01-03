Happy B’Day Gordon Moore: One Of The Founding Fathers Of Silicon Valley

Gordon Earle Moore co-founded the paramount Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) with Robert Noyce in July 1968, which is worth $190.29 billion, today. He pioneered the technological chronology and developed the ‘Moore’s Law’.

Innovation is the only thing that will keep the company vital. If we stop innovating, it won’t be long before we become the equivalent of the buggy whip industry

Self-claimed ‘accidental entrepreneur’, Gordon Moore is a Ph.D. holder in Chemistry and minor in Physics from the prestigious California Institute of Technology. A mathematics and chemistry enthusiast also attempted his luck on the examination of solid rocket propellants used in the anti-aircraft missiles by the U.S. Navy, but soon switched to the private industry which was an ocean of research. A multi-billionaire pledged to give half his wealth to the noble causes along with Bill Gates and Warren Buffet under ‘The Giving Pledge’ organization.

Birth: January 3, 1929, San Francisco, CA, USA.

Net worth: $10.5 billion

A visionary, an inventor, and a great philanthropist has many untold aspects of his life:

The Noble Laureate William Shockley offered him a job in ‘Shockley Semiconductor Laboratory’ where he met Robert Noyce. The interview conducted by Shockley was a bit bizarre in nature; Moore was selected after several Psychological tests while Shockley timed each answer with the stopwatch.

Moore's Law: On April 19, 1965, Gordon Moore, then Director of Research and Development Laboratories at Fairchild Semiconductor, published a 4-page article, titled "Cramming more components onto integrated circuits". His prediction "With unit cost falling as the number of components per circuit rises, by 1975, the number of components per integrated circuit for minimum cost will be 65,000" known as Moore's Law. This ground-breaking law still holds true.

Intel's first year revenue were about $2,672, which increased to a whopping $43.62 billion in 2010.

In an interview, Gordon Moore said about the culture of Silicon Valley – “It continues to evolve, but basically it’s still a place to do startups. A few become very successful.“

A mentor: He has also aided Steve Wozniak, once providing him with ‘1103s (first dynamic RAM)’ for his project.

In 1993, he became the Chairperson of 'California Institute of Technology' (Caltech) and presently he is the life trustee of the Institute. In 1997, he retired as the CEO from Intel.

Gordon Moore was ranked #66 on Forbes 400 2021, #104 on Forbes 400 2022, and #182 on Forbes Billionaires 2021 List, #214 on Forbes Richest People in the World 2022.

The technology at the leading edge changes so rapidly that you have to keep current after you get out of school. I think probably the most important is having good fundamentals.

