Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit saw record-breaking food and grocery orders on New Year’s Eve!

December is a holiday-filled month, including Christmas and New Year. As no new year party is ever complete without food and drinks, millions of Indians on 31 December 2022 used their smartphones/laptops to order food online. On new year’s eve, India recored a huge spike in food orders placed through Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit, Dominos, and other food/grocery delivery apps.

Zomato’s CEO Deepinder Goyal tweeted on December 31, 2022, at 6:33 PM, stating that the platform recorded an impressive 45% YoY surge in order volumes. And this is crazily increasing with each passing minutes.

We have touched last year's OPM already! Folks, please order now to avoid last minute rush, and potential server FUs. https://t.co/PQ3dnUdrMK — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2022

Zomato owned Blinkit, the instant grocery delivery platform, also received its “biggest party order” on New Year’s eve. Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of Blinkit, tweeted that a customer from Bengaluru ordered items worth Rs 28,962 on 31st evening. Additionally, the grocery delivery platform received a massive number of orders for chips packets (56,437 chips), soft drinks, nimboos (150,000+ lemons), Peanuts, and other items.

“Already delivered 3x more orders than last NYE,” reads another tweet by Albinder on December 31, 2022 at 9.27 PM.

It is important to note that on December 31, 2021, Zomato had delivered over 2 million orders. The peak orders per minute on Zomato was 4,254, as per the CEO tweet.

Food orders on Swiggy

Similar to Zomato, the rival Swiggy saw a significant increase in its online food delivery business. Swiggy’s founder and CEO Sriharsha Majety revealed that they had delivered more than 1.3 million orders as of 6.33 PM on the last day of 2022. By 8.07 PM, there were more than 122 thousand users live on Swiggy app.

According to reports, traffic from tier 2 and 3 cities on 31st evening increased an impressive 46% when compared with regular days. As a result, these cities recorded a 49% YoY increase in food orders.

Swiggy delivered 3.5 lakh biriyani and 2.5 lakh pizza across the country on 31 December 2022. Interestingly, 75.4% orders came for Hyderabadi Biryani, followed by Lucknowi-14.2% and Kolkata-10.4%.

Chips is one of the most popular chakna options while drinking alcohol. This could be the reason Swiggy Instamart, the grocery delivery platform, received and delivered as many as 1.76 lakh packets of chips on 31 December 2022. Countless quantities of potatoes (45,000 kg), onions (50,800 kg), and other vegetables were also ordered by Indians.

Due to the fact that couples enjoy spending time with each other, make love on days like Valentine’s Day, New Year’s Eve, the sales of condoms typically rise. As many as 2,757 packets of Durex condoms were delivered by Swiggy Instamart on December 31, 2022.

Online food and grocery delivery in India 2022

2022 has been a successful year for food aggregators like Zomato and Swiggy in terms of sales. Zomato recently revealed in its annual report that Tejas, a customer from Pune, spent an astounding Rs 28 lakh on food ordered through the Zomato app. Other notable customers were Ankur from Delhi, who placed 3,300 orders, and Rahul, who ordered 1,098 cakes on Zomato. Another customer named Tina, from Kharagpur in West Bengal, placed a single order of pizzas worth Rs 25,445 on Zomato.

Rival Swiggy also disclosed that a customer from Bengaluru placed the company’s biggest single food order worth Rs 75,378 during Diwali in October. Another customer from Pune spent a whopping Rs 71,229 on burgers and fries. Another customer from Bengaluru ordered groceries worth Rs 16 Lakh from Swiggy Instamart, which was the highest by a single user.