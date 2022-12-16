US Students Predicament: How to Combine Work and Study Efficiently?

Studying in the United States is not cheap. This is why many students choose to study and work at the same time. Whether it is to cover living expenses or start early on the big student debt, there’s one thing that all of them share – they are overwhelmed. This brings us to one of the biggest US students’ predicaments – how to handle studying and working at the same time?

In this article, we’ll share with you the best tips for it.

Be Prepared to Ask for Help

If you are looking for a magical solution to juggling education and work in 24 hours, there isn’t one. Very often, you’ll find yourself struggling to write those papers for school, or attend every lesson at college or university. Being a student requires a lot of time, which leaves very little for rest, socialization, not to mention – work.

That being said, you should accept that it is not easy to combine the two and that at some point, you will need assignment assistance to cope with all your study and work tasks. This is easier nowadays when professional writers can do your projects and assignments for you. All you need to do is reach out to the experts, order your paper, and submit it to the teacher before the deadline ends. This will remove some of the many things on your schedule, and give you the much-needed rest – or some time to spend with friends and family.

Your grades shouldn’t suffer because you are trying to pay off the debts, and this is a great way to prevent it from happening. The ultimate trick under your sleeve when you’re trying to learn how to combine work and study is to ask for help when you need it.

Don’t Choose Just Any Job

With limited experience and probably a very limited budget, it’s not smart to be picky about what you’ll do. However, don’t jump at the first job you come across. If you want your job not to interfere with your academic performance, you need to look for something that offers you flexibility – and something you are good at.

Here are a few tips to follow to make your life easier:

Choose a job related to your studies. If possible, try to find a job that has something to do with what you’re studying. This way, you can earn money while you get hands-on practical experience. Not to mention, this will look great on your resume.

Look for a job in close proximity to your accommodation. You already have a very packed schedule, so wasting hours to get to work is not an option. Look for work that is close to campus. Even if it pays less, you’ll be saving on transportation, as well as saving valuable time.

Flexible working hours. Many jobs these days offer flexible working hours and perks like remote work. Over 26% of US employees work remotely as of 2022. Consider a job where you will get comfortable pay with flexibility as a priority. For example, there are positions where you have the option to shift on certain hours or days – or work from home. This is essential for when exams come and you need time to prepare.

Maybe flexible working hours won’t be in the job description, but that’s no reason why you couldn’t talk to the manager during the interview and tell them about your situation. It might turn out that you can do a job you love and enjoy a bit of flexibility as long as you are a quality employee.

Manage Your Time Properly

There’s no chance that you’ll juggle work and studies effectively without proper time management. The organization is vital if you opt for this and doing it the right way can make your life much, much easier.

You want to dedicate some time to organizing the school assignments and deadlines, as well as note down your working hours. When you have it all in front of you, it’s easier to organize your schedule around it all, learn what you should delegate, prioritize the most important tasks, etc.

If you rush to do everything without a calendar, it would be like trying to find your way in the woods without a compass – very difficult. Organizing your time will give you the opportunity to add rest to your schedule, find time for friends and family, and figure out a schedule for stress-free exam preparation.

Don’t Skip Classes!

Skipping a class or two might seem like a necessity when you work, but this is the worst thing you can do. Yes, it can be tempting to sleep in when you are tired from working the day before, or skipping class because you spent the entire night studying.

However, those classes that you’re skipping can be the most valuable tool you have for passing your exams. If you organize your time properly, you can get sufficient rest before classes. Learning from the tutor is much better than cramming over the books on your own later, trying to understand and memorize everything in a single night.

Form Good Relationships with Your Classmates

Classmates can be of great help when you’re juggling work and studies. If you have to skip a class, they can borrow your notes or even tutor you if you request it. Communicating with them regularly will remind you of forgotten homework, and give you important news from the university.

Of course, this is not the only reason to communicate with your peers. Some of these people will become lifelong friends, and socialization is important for everyone. When you need a break, a night out with good friends can give you the energy to keep going.

Key Takeaways

You decided to work and study at the same time, which is a brave thing to do. It’s not at all easy, but it’s doable. With proper organization, some help from peers and experts, and a job that you love to do, this will be much easier than it seems at first. Good luck!