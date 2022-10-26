Making Learning More Interesting for Students: The Best Artificial Intelligence Tools for Education You Can Use

You’re learning new things every day through your education, reading, or just through experiences you’ve had. Sometimes, students need a little help to get things going. And that’s where artificial intelligence becomes useful!

Artificial intelligence supports learning, study, and teaching processes and resources. AI has created interactive ways in which students can learn with exceptional interest. The following are the best AI tools that make learning fun for students.

Writing Software

One of the best artificial intelligence software for education is a tool that helps you write better research papers. Aside from hiring an expert research essay writer, this software can help you get a professional essay. Students can create their own stories, draft articles, and write letters.

Writing software helps students to learn how to use proper grammar and punctuation in a research paper. It inspects writing for errors, suggests corrections, and provides feedback on the writing process. It will also help ensure that your work is grammatically correct and coherent.

Altitude Learning

Altitude Learning is one of the best artificial intelligence technologies for students, making learning worthwhile and easy. It provides a complete platform that enables students to learn at their own pace. They also use top research services like seattleweekly.com to expand their knowledge. Altitude learning allows educators to assign work, assess, and track the progress of all the students in their course.

The software is intuitive and easy to use, making it ideal for both beginners and advanced users in a class. This AI helps you create personalised learning plans that can be used across all subjects and grade levels. It also provides expert-level support to help you get the most out of your program.

Ivy.ai

Ivy.ai provides a self-service chatbot to help learning institutions. These chatbots can answer frequent and relevant inquiries on campus or in another learning environment.

These AI tools answer questions regarding application forms, program details, tuition fees, scholarships, work-study, grants, deadlines, and enrolment procedures while gathering data for recruiting activities. Ivy.ai can assist users in:

Accessing email and retrieving passwords

Connecting to Wi-Fi and installing applications

Configuring printers and prompt creating work order tickets.

Gradescope

Gradescope is an artificial intelligence tool that helps college and university teachers create engaging learning activities. It allows teachers and school administrators to grade students’ assignments, projects, and exams. It uses machine learning to determine each student’s writing and grade it.

Gradescope has various features that make it easy for users to use the tool. This includes:

Creating exams with different questions.

Importing multiple files from some sources.

Tracking students’ progress across other platforms.

Customising the interface for each user’s needs.

Hugh Library Assistant

Hugh Library Assistant is an artificial intelligence tool that helps users find any book in the library. It uses natural language processing to help you search for books by title, author, and subject. You can also use it to find resources like journal articles or movies. These robots can physically navigate the library and guide people to the book’s location.

Brainly

Brainly is one of the leading artificial intelligence tools used in education. It works by connecting students throughout the world. The program uses machine learning algorithms to help you find study partners with similar interests. You can find partners in subjects like Maths, English, Biology, History, Physics, Chemistry, Geography, Health, Arts, and so on. The platform has gathered over 60 million students from about 35 countries.

Conclusion

AI is a trend that will continue to make waves in education. And while it is fairly early in its growth, we can see how this technology could greatly benefit students and schools.

In the end, these AI tools won’t replace teachers. Instead, they serve as assistants that can help make educational experiences more engaging for those who use them. If you’re creating your own AI program, don’t forget to make it interactive. Students learn best when actively involved with their learning, and AI is no different.