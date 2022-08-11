Nothing Phone (1) specifications: Not the same as advertised?

In July, Nothing – a British smartphone company led by Carl Pei who was the co-founder and former director at OnePlus – launched its first smartphone called Nothing Phone (1). The world was impressed as the company made every possible moves, from aggressive PR strategy to limiting the number of invitations, to attract the eyeballs of as many people as possible. The objective was simple – establish Nothing as one of the hottest smartphone brands in the market as soon as possible.

Launched with much of fanfare, the new Nothing Phone (1) is a premium smartphone price tagged $500. People were impressed with it specs as it sports a 6.55″ display with a Snapdragon 778G+ 5G processor under the hood. It’s powered with Android 12.8 out of the box, available with 8/12GB RAM option along with a Li-Po 4,500 mAh battery, and more.

However, a recent media report claimed that Nothing Phone (1) failed to deliver what it promised. In fact, after getting confronted the company silently changed the specs of Nothing Phone (1) in few of its country-specific websites.

ComputerBase has claimed that the phone was suppose to have a 1,200-nit LCD display, as mentioned by the company itself. However, the specs of the phone that is being sold is different. The phone doesn’t have a capability to achieve 1,200 nits. It would peak at 500 nits instead, albeit a respectable value and on par with many other in-class smartphones.

What is even more surprising is the fact that without mentioning a reason behind such change or tendering any apology, Nothing changed the specifications of the phone’s website silently. The mention of peak brightness was reduced to 700 nits from 1200 nits now. Indeed this is an unethical and bad practice for a new entrant in the smartphone market.

Nothing Phone (1) specifications today. (Image source: Nothing)

The Nothing Phone (1) is otherwise quite interesting and looks very promising. It ahs almost everything that could easily give many of smartphone players that target $400 – $600 price market. The dual camera setup at the rear is also noteworthy. The setup includes a 50MP wide camera and a 50MP ultrawide sensor. You can also use HDR, LED flash, panorama, and other features. Nothing Phone (1) users can also record in [email protected] or [email protected]/60fps. It also has a capability of gyro-EIS and live HDR, which makes it an interesting buy.

But when it comes to selfie camera Nothing Phone (1) fails to shine as it is not suitable for vlogging. That’s quite concerning considering everyone nowadays is highly-intelligent influencer and gifted individual. The front camera is a 16MP camera with Full HD video recording capabilities.

The other notable features of Nothing Phone (1) are optical and under-display fingerprint sensor as well as proximity, gyro, accelerometer and compass.

The craftsmanship and form factor of the smartphone looks impressive, especially Glyph, which is the the first of its kind back-lighting system.

The company is now considering increasing the brightness of the Nothing Phone (1) display to 1,200 nits via software update. But such changes are likely to have its own kind of disadvantages, especially on battery life and temperature. Hence, the company is considering to engage its community to collect feedback before rolling out the software update.